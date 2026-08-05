How Much A Lobster Dinner Cost In The 1970s

Inflation is a reality we have to face. When it comes to our favorite indulgent-night-out foods — fancy Italian fare, a nice steakhouse, and, of course, a delicious seafood dinner — sometimes it's difficult to look at prices from years ago versus what we're paying now. Nothing says "seafood dinner" like lobster, and just like everything else, lobster has been hammered by inflation since the 1970s.

We found the typical price of a lobster dinner cooked at home, at a chain restaurant (such as Red Lobster), and at a more high-end restaurant. We're paying a lot more across the board, but let's start with what a home-cooked lobster dinner cost. In the 1970s, cooking a fresh lobster dinner might have included baked potatoes and a salad. During this period, lobster sold at retail for about $2.35 per pound on average (most lobsters are at least a little over 1 pound). A pound of potatoes (more than enough for a nicely baked potato) only cost 13 cents, and a head of iceberg lettuce cost about 51 cents. Altogether, this basic lobster dinner would price out around $3.

Adjusted for inflation to today, that's $18.64, but that's also without accompaniments such as butter, salad dressing, sour cream, and so on. Still today, a typical grocery store, such as Publix, sells wild-caught lobsters for about $23 per pound, a single potato costs $1.06, and a prepared container of a green leaf salad sells for $5.53. Altogether, that's $29.59 for a home-cooked lobster dinner, but again, without accompaniments.