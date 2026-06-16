How Much A Full Steak Dinner Cost In The 1960s Vs 2026

Inflation is a beast. In just the last decade, a steak that might cost $20 on a menu would cost around $28 at today's prices. But when you stretch out those inflation numbers — say 60 years or so — it's shocking to see the price differential. Whether you're buying meat from a grocery store, chain restaurant, or high-end steakhouse, the brutal effect of inflation since the 1960s is something to see.

Starting with grocery store prices, imagine your store-bought steak dinner includes a sirloin steak, baked potato, and asparagus. According to U.S. Department of Labor data compiled by the St. Louis Fed, you could buy a 1-pound sirloin steak for about $1.52 in 1965 (in Boston). The retail price of potatoes was around 9 cents per pound (per Bureau of Statistics, Treasury Department data), and a pound of asparagus sold for around 39 cents. All of that means a nice, home-cooked steak dinner for two would cost less than $5. The same meal today would run around $35 when you factor in the sirloin ($17 per pound), potatoes (90 cents), and asparagus (around $3).

Moving on to the chain steakhouses — the choice of many families seeking a steak dinner on a budget. One of the more popular steakhouses in the 1960s was Bonanza Steakhouse (which merged with Ponderosa Steakhouse in the 1980s), and menus from that era show how far prices have come since then. The sirloin strip meal came with an 8 ½-ounce sirloin, a salad, potato, and toast — all for just $1.99. Diners looking for something more filling could get a 16-ounce T-bone steak — with the same sides — for $3.59. In 2026, a similar meal at Texas Roadhouse runs around $17.