When To Dine At Red Lobster For The Best Daily Deals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Not all restaurants and their special "daily deals" are created equal. As Anthony Bourdain advised in his book "Kitchen Confidential," don't order the fish special on a Monday — mainly because, at the time, chefs often ordered fish on Thursday. That means you're eating five-day old "fresh" fish by the time Monday rolls around. While he later changed his mind about this ordering rule because of evolving restaurant standards, the overall point still stands, which is that seafood specials aren't always "special."

But that doesn't mean all restaurant specials aren't up to par. You just have to do a little research to find out what are the best deals and when you can expect to get them. In the case of Red Lobster, one of the most popular seafood-focused restaurant chains, we did some of the legwork for you. And, for our money, the best day to dine at Red Lobster for the best deal is Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Red Lobster offers its steak and lobster special — which comes with a 7-ounce sirloin, a Maine lobster tail, and your choice of a side. All of that for just $24.99 is a pretty good deal, especially on a couple of entree items that typically receive positive reviews.