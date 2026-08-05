To Help Keep Order At Alcatraz Prison, These Delicious Meals Were Served To Inmates
There are a lot of interesting facts about Alcatraz Prison. One is the delicious meals served to inmates. When it was still up and running, its inmates were provided with filling options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Some days, the breakfast spread would look like rolled oats, cantaloupe, milk, and bread, served alongside coffee. The lunch menu sounded well-portioned, too, and might consist of split pea soup, roasted pork shoulder, mashed potatoes, corn, apple pie, bread, and coffee with milk. The plate ratio sounded like a more well-balanced meal than some public school lunches. Meanwhile, dinner provided light, yet nourishing, plates. It sometimes included chili con carne, baked beans, or spaghetti and meat sauce.
The menu was obviously well-thought-out, like what you would expect from a restaurant with a rotating lineup, so meal times didn't feel like an unsatisfying routine. Other than the well-curated selections, the standard of the food was obviously above average. Food also felt more homey, which might have invoked a nostalgic feeling among the prisoners who missed their homes. Most importantly, it was humane, giving the inmates a sense of dignity by not denying them a basic human right. Some dubbed it the best prison food at that time. As you might imagine, there's a good reason behind it.
Food is the way to an inmate's heart
The dining room, or mess hall, at Alcatraz (or any prison, for that matter) could be a dangerous place. It gave inmates access to cutlery, so security could be extra tough. A sensible way to keep order was essential. Aside from having access to decent meals, inmates could also eat as hefty a serving as they desired, provided they didn't leave any leftovers. Meal times were also routinely implemented; breakfast was as early as 7 a.m., while lunch and dinner were at 11:40 a.m. and 4:25 p.m., respectively. The meals were so good that even guards ate them, though some say this was due to budget considerations. Regardless, the food was effective at fostering a more positive environment, and perhaps even helped eliminate food waste.
Today, prison food in America is the total opposite. Meals heavily rely on processed ingredients, are served in portions that barely fill the appetite, and are presented in an unappetizing manner. Think wilted greens and unidentifiable sauces for pasta. Because some meals are downright unappealing, correctional facilities contribute to a remarkable amount of food waste. Additionally, instead of being something prisoners are given access to for survival and sufficient nutrition, it's used as a punishment to make them more compliant. There must be better ways to keep order instead of denying people decent food; maybe Alcatraz Prison was ahead of its time.