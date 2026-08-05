To Help Keep Order At Alcatraz Prison, These Delicious Meals Were Served To Inmates

There are a lot of interesting facts about Alcatraz Prison. One is the delicious meals served to inmates. When it was still up and running, its inmates were provided with filling options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Some days, the breakfast spread would look like rolled oats, cantaloupe, milk, and bread, served alongside coffee. The lunch menu sounded well-portioned, too, and might consist of split pea soup, roasted pork shoulder, mashed potatoes, corn, apple pie, bread, and coffee with milk. The plate ratio sounded like a more well-balanced meal than some public school lunches. Meanwhile, dinner provided light, yet nourishing, plates. It sometimes included chili con carne, baked beans, or spaghetti and meat sauce.

The menu was obviously well-thought-out, like what you would expect from a restaurant with a rotating lineup, so meal times didn't feel like an unsatisfying routine. Other than the well-curated selections, the standard of the food was obviously above average. Food also felt more homey, which might have invoked a nostalgic feeling among the prisoners who missed their homes. Most importantly, it was humane, giving the inmates a sense of dignity by not denying them a basic human right. Some dubbed it the best prison food at that time. As you might imagine, there's a good reason behind it.