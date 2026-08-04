How To Order Whiskey At A Bar Like A Pro
Whiskey is one of the world's most popular liquors. And it comes in several styles, like Irish whiskey, Scotch, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, Japanese whisky, and corn whiskey. If you're new to the spirit, though, the must-know whiskey brands for beginners are a good place to start before you set foot inside a bar. However, knowing your whiskey is only half the equation. Ordering it the right way is just as important.
Chris Tunstall, co-founder, product developer, and head of education at California's A Bar Above, who has more than 15 years of bartending experience, revealed in an exclusive talk that there are a few basics every whiskey drinker should know before placing an order. The first is the brand you'd like to drink. Pick Jack Daniel's if you prefer a smooth, sweet whiskey with notes of vanilla and toasted oak. Choose Four Roses if you're after a lighter, more floral bourbon with hints of honey and pear. Or opt for Bulleit if you're after richer, spicier flavors.
"If there is a special bottling of the whiskey you want, make sure to ask for it specifically, or you're going to get the standard version of that whiskey," Chris Tunstall told Chowhound. The next thing to do is to let the bartender know how you'd like it served, whether neat (at room temperature with no ice or water), on the rocks (over ice), with a splash of water, up (chilled with ice before being strained into a glass), or back. If you're wondering what it means to order a "back" with bourbon on the rocks, it's simply a separate drink alongside your whiskey, like beer, ginger ale, Coke, or water.
Experiment until you find your perfect pour
According to Chris Tunstall, there's no single right way to order whiskey. It all comes down to personal experience. With that in mind, it's crucial to understand that the way it's served can affect its flavor, aroma, strength, and of course, the overall drinking experience, as well. "If you want to experience the full strength of the whiskey straight out of the bottle, then I would order it neat," Tunstall said. "If you order it with water, this allows you to drop the percentage of alcohol down to make it easier to drink, but the water also helps to open up some of the aromas and flavors that might be hard to identify with full-strength whiskey."
Drinking whiskey on the rocks has more or less the same effect as adding a splash of water. However, the ice will lower the spirit's temperature, and this can alter the drink's flavor. As the ice melts, it will gradually dilute the whiskey and tone down the alcohol burn. Furthermore, there are common mistakes to avoid when crafting whiskey cocktails. Choose mixers that will complement the whiskey, rather than overpower its flavor. So keep citrus, spices, sweeteners, and extra water to a minimum.
And if you're unsure about what to order, don't hesitate to ask for a recommendation. Simply tell the bartender what kind of whiskey suits your palate. "Or just let them know your flavor preferences, and they can work with you to find the right spirit," Tunstall pointed out.
Whiskey is a whole world of different styles and flavors
Once you've mastered the basic whiskey terminology, it's worth learning about the different whiskey categories. Chris Tunstall stressed that this can help you make a more informed choice at the bar. For instance, bourbon is made with at least 51% corn and is typically sweeter with notes of caramel and toffee. Rye whiskey, on the other hand, is drier and spicier, and comes with peppery, herbal, and baking spice flavors.
Single malt is traditionally associated with Scotland. "[It] tends to be one of the most diverse forms of whiskey, with some being smoky and powerful and other examples being more refined, honeyed, and delicate," Tunstall emphasized. "These are usually being produced in Scotland, and one of the main ingredients is malted barley." At the same time, Japanese whisky is similar to Scotch, but there are some key differences. Even though it follows the same style, it's much more delicate than Scotch, and often relies on Mizunara oak aging for a deeper, more enhanced flavor.
Canadian whisky is usually made from a blend of grains such as rye, wheat, and corn. It's known for its light body, smooth character, and balance. Irish whiskey is also light and comes with floral, vanilla, honey, and light caramel notes. Finally, ordering whiskey doesn't have to be intimidating. However, understanding the main categories can help you order with confidence. "If you tell the bartender you want a Jameson neat or an Angel's Envy on the rocks, you will already look knowledgeable," Tunstall concluded.