How To Order Whiskey At A Bar Like A Pro

Whiskey is one of the world's most popular liquors. And it comes in several styles, like Irish whiskey, Scotch, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, Japanese whisky, and corn whiskey. If you're new to the spirit, though, the must-know whiskey brands for beginners are a good place to start before you set foot inside a bar. However, knowing your whiskey is only half the equation. Ordering it the right way is just as important.

Chris Tunstall, co-founder, product developer, and head of education at California's A Bar Above, who has more than 15 years of bartending experience, revealed in an exclusive talk that there are a few basics every whiskey drinker should know before placing an order. The first is the brand you'd like to drink. Pick Jack Daniel's if you prefer a smooth, sweet whiskey with notes of vanilla and toasted oak. Choose Four Roses if you're after a lighter, more floral bourbon with hints of honey and pear. Or opt for Bulleit if you're after richer, spicier flavors.

"If there is a special bottling of the whiskey you want, make sure to ask for it specifically, or you're going to get the standard version of that whiskey," Chris Tunstall told Chowhound. The next thing to do is to let the bartender know how you'd like it served, whether neat (at room temperature with no ice or water), on the rocks (over ice), with a splash of water, up (chilled with ice before being strained into a glass), or back. If you're wondering what it means to order a "back" with bourbon on the rocks, it's simply a separate drink alongside your whiskey, like beer, ginger ale, Coke, or water.