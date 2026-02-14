Japanese Whisky Is Similar To Scotch, But There Are Some Key Differences

The honor of the origin of whisky – or whiskey depending on where it comes from – would seem to go to Ireland, with evidence of distillation recorded as far back as 1170. Yet, it's Scotch whisky that has become more renowned, perhaps in part due to its signature smoky flavor originally derived from peat fires. But while Ireland and Scotland have the heritage, Japanese whisky is a relative newcomer that's been growing in popularity. In fact, Japan has gone from welcoming its first distillery in 1923 to boasting 140 or so distilleries today.

The origin of Japanese whisky begins in Scotland. In 1918, Masataka Taketsuru traveled to Scotland to learn the art and science of whisky distilling. In 1923, when Shinjiro Torii founded the Yamazaki distillery in Japan, he hired Taketsuru to produce the brand's first batches of whisky. Japanese whisky may have started with Scotch techniques and flavors, but, guided by Japan's philosophies of monozukuri, shizen, and kaizen, it quickly evolved into something uniquely Japanese. It was this focus on craftsmanship, constant improvement, and working in harmony with natural elements that created an industry unafraid of experimentation.

Rather than everyone adhering to a single process, distilleries in Japan pride themselves on producing a wide variety of whiskies. Companies use different types of stills, proprietary and imported yeasts, sometimes even peat from Scotland, and casks of varying ages and types. They can then blend to create the flavor profile desired.