Forget Tomatoes: Cucumber Is The Star Of Refreshing Salsa This Summer

Pico de gallo has been a staple in Mexican cooking for generations, and part of its beauty is its simplicity. It is truly a dish where every ingredient has a job, and so little swaps can change the salsa's flavor massively without having to lose any of the signature freshness. One such swap is trading traditional tomatoes for cucumbers to create a summer salsa that is significantly more crunchy and cooling than the original. Cucumbers are composed mostly of water and unlike tomatoes, they don't add anything in the way of sweetness or acidity. Instead, they create a crisp backdrop that allows the other ingredients to stand out against it, and then from there, you can get even more creative.

While fruit like pineapple or mango would work beautifully here to bring in some of the sweetness we're missing from the tomatoes, few ingredients are more summery than grilled corn. Cooking corn on a high heat triggers caramelization, and makes the kernels taste sweeter than they do straight off the cob. Cook them on a hot grill or skillet until they're charred and then mix them through a cucumber salsa that is otherwise built like a pico de gallo with red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, and lime. This dip will have a bit more texture than a classic pico de gallo, since cucumbers are firmer than tomatoes, but it'll still work beautifully in all the same places.