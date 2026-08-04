Who Owns Outback Steakhouse In 2026?

As of 2026, Aussie-themed grill chain Outback Steakhouse belongs to Bloomin' Brands, Inc., a Tampa, Florida-based restaurant company that also runs Carrabba's Italian Grill, the similarly steak-focused Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, and casual seafood chain Bonefish Grill. Across those four brands, the company runs or franchises over 1,450 restaurants across 46 states and Guam, and a range of other countries including Brazil, Canada, China, the Philippines, and South Korea. Outback is by far the biggest of those brands, with around 665 U.S. locations and another 250 around the world. The average American can get a slice of the ownership, too: Bloomin' Brands is a publicly traded company, meaning anyone can purchase stock shares in it.

Since September 2024, Bloomin' Brands has been headed up by CEO Michael Spanos. Spanos has also been in executive roles at a diverse range of companies from PepsiCo and Six Flags to Delta Air Lines, where he was Chief Operating Officer immediately before shifting to Bloomin' Brands. Spanos has been tasked with streamlining the company's operations after sales were falling around the time he took the job. This has involved selling off a sizable chunk of Brazil's Outback restaurants in order to focus on its American home turf. In U.S. Outback Steakhouses, he's also set about simplifying menus and adding technology allowing guests to pay at their tables.