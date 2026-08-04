Decorate Your Kitchen Jimmy Buffett-Style With These 10 Dollar General Finds
Dollar General is a go-to place for last-minute party decorations, toys and gifts, and even fresh produce and other groceries. Generally, it provides goods at discounted prices, but it offers more than just the basics. Dollar General's kitchen and cookware sections have recently stepped things up, even coming out with a Margaritaville line of kitchen goods.
Margaritaville, the popular lifestyle brand launched by the late Jimmy Buffett, is known for its Key West-inspired patterns, such as palm trees, florals, and bright colors. It's all about living on island time. If you've ever wanted your kitchen to be more of an oasis, check out some of these kitchen staples. These styles are perfect for a beach house, or just a summertime refresh, though we won't judge if you save them for when you need to feel a little more joy in the middle of winter. It's unclear how long Dollar General's Margaritaville products will last, so these are worth jumping on.
Margaritaville It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere Coconut Printed Kitchen Towel
You can use this fun, bright kitchen towel to do the dishes, or just hang it over your oven door handle for a piece of decor that makes you feel like you're on vacation. It's just enough of a pop of color to brighten up a kitchen.
Grab the Margaritaville It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere Coconut Printed Kitchen Towel for $2.
Margaritaville License To Chill Printed Kitchen Towel
For another fun kitchen towel, this one has a relaxed look and bright color pattern that might improve your mood while you do the dishes. The kitchen towels are durable and designed to stand up to wear and tear as well as multiple washes, so if you don't want this to just be a decor piece, don't be afraid to put it to use.
Buy the Margaritaville License To Chill Printed Kitchen Towel for $2.
Margaritaville Lost Shaker Word Block Decor
This word block, which takes a line from Buffett's song "Margaritaville," is a great countertop decor piece. It can also sit on the windowsill above the kitchen window. It's a 6-inch square, so it doesn't take up too much space. With its bright blue, orange, and green color palette, this block is a good reminder of escaping to somewhere more pleasant while you're scrubbing those dishes.
The Margaritaville Lost Shaker Word Block Decor is available for $2.
Margaritaville Parrot Word Block Decor
This bolder, brighter word block also makes a great countertop piece, and looks good on an outdoor patio table, coffee table, or even an outdoor bar by the pool. You can use it as a summer hosting gift, too.
Pick up the Margaritaville Parrot Word Block Decor for $2.
Margaritaville Breathe Word Block Decor
When you need a daily reminder to slow down, this word block is there for you. It makes a fun decor piece, but also comes with a little life advice: let things be.
Find the Margaritaville Breathe Word Block Decor for $2.
Margaritaville Clear Embossed Glass Tumbler
If you're looking for some new glasses for entertaining, consider these embossed Margaritaville glasses. They're sold individually, so you don't have to buy more than you need. Each glass has the Margaritaville logo and feels a little more elevated than plastic cups. The only downside is glass isn't ideal for outdoor parties, especially if people are walking around barefoot.
Pick up the Margaritaville Clear Embossed Glass Tumbler for $3.
Margaritaville Blue & Green Flip Flop Ceramic Salt & Pepper Shaker Set
Still searching for your lost shaker of salt? Look no further with this salt and pepper shaker set. It's the perfect way to add a small pop of color to your tablescape, plus the shakers are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
Pick up this Margaritaville Blue & Green Flip Flop Ceramic Salt & Pepper Shaker Set for $3.
Margaritaville Popsicle Molds
These popsicle molds, made from flexible, nonstick silicone for easy release when the popsicles are frozen, make the perfect sweet treats on a hot summer day. Each mold, one lime-shaped and one flip flop-shaped, also has a drip guard to protect from a melted mess.
Find the Margaritaville Popsicle Molds for $3.
Margaritaville Teal Tropical Printed Dish Drying Mat
If you're getting a Margaritaville dish towel, you might as well get the dish drying mat, too. It has a fun, floral, palm-printed pattern in two shades of blue; you can think of the ocean while that sink water splashes you. The mat measures 16-by-18 inches, and is made from durable microfiber.
Grab the Margaritaville Teal Tropical Printed Dish Drying Mat for $3.
Margaritaville Tropical Hibiscus Printed Oven Mitt
The Margaritaville oven mitt is another fun addition to an island-inspired kitchen. It's easy enough to buy two for a matching set, and the pink hibiscus flowers are a fun, tropical vibe. The heat-resistant material can stand up to most hot oven dishes, plus it's flexible and soft for extra comfort.
Find the Margaritaville Tropical Hibiscus Printed Oven Mitt for $2.