14 Dollar General Cookware Finds To Score In 2026
When you want to stock your kitchen with good, reliable products, you might immediately assume you have to spend top dollar. Surprisingly, budget-friendly stores, including Dollar General, have plenty of cookware products and cooking tools for much more affordable prices compared to notable name brands. If you haven't thought to head to Dollar General for kitchen shopping, consider this your sign.
Whether you're searching for a durable nonstick frying pan or a new measuring cups set, Dollar General's website and store aisles are well-stocked with options that should meet your needs. Depending on the time of year you shop, you might catch a sale and find even better deals on some of these products, though you have to keep close tabs on the store's sale schedule. If you're lucky, some kitchen products might even end up on Dollar General's list of penny deals. Regardless, you get some durable cookware at solid prices if you browse these aisles.
8-Inch Carbon Steel Frying Pan
Everyone needs a good-quality frying pan, and Dollar General is a great place to grab one. This pan has a small enough diameter to fit in a cozy storage spot, and its carbon steel material means it's great for searing, can withstand plenty of heat (meaning it's oven safe), and it tends to have a long shelf life.
Purchase the 8-Inch Carbon Steel Frying Pan for $8.
True Living Nonstick Frypan Set
If you have the storage space, Dollar General also sells an 8-inch carbon steel pan and a 10-inch pan together in a set. While it costs around $10 more than the individual 8-inch pan, it's the better choice if you tend to cook multiple dishes at once.
Purchase the True Living Nonstick Frypan Set for $18.50.
True Living Nonstick Round Cake Pan
This 9-inch cake pan's nonstick coating helps cake easily release from the pan for easy cleanup and a better visual appearance. The design offers even heat distribution for proper cooking.
Purchase the True Living Nonstick Round Cake Pan for $6.
GoodCook Essentials Nonstick Oblong Cake Pan
For a larger cake pan with the same benefits, this nonstick 9-by-13-inch dish is the way to go. It's made from heavy steel, which helps prevent warping over time, and its nonstick coating is free from PFOA, a common "forever chemical." It's safe to use metal utensils on this, and you can even toss it in the dishwasher.
Purchase the GoodCook Essentials Nonstick Oblong Cake Pan for $8.
True Living Jumbo Roasting Pan With Nonstick Roast Rack
You can easily cook for a crowd with this deep roasting pan, which comes with a nonstick cooling rack durable enough to handle large cuts of meat, such as chicken or turkey. Its durability means heat is evenly distributed throughout, and the pan's wide handles make it easy to grasp with mitts and transfer in and out of the oven.
Purchase the True Living Jumbo Roasting Pan With Nonstick Roast Rack for $18.50.
GoodCook Essentials Jumbo Muffin Pan
Make extra-large muffins with this six-muffin jumbo muffin pan. The pan has a nonstick coating, which is great if you don't plan to use wrappers, plus it can go in the dishwasher for easy cleanup. It's warp-resistant, and you can use metal tools without issue.
Purchase the GoodCook Essentials Jumbo Muffin Pan for $6.
GoodCook Essentials Large Loaf Pan
This 9-by-5-inch loaf pan is the perfect vessel for whipping up a loaf of pound cake or bakery-worthy banana bread. It's made from durable steel, so it shouldn't warp, plus it has a nonstick coating and is dishwasher safe.
Purchase the GoodCook Essentials Large Loaf Pan for $5.
Sterilite Plastic Colander
It's a pain to strain pasta without a colander, so this affordable 10-inch option is worth the purchase. The well-sized perforations let it drain quickly without letting any pasta slip through. It's also a great way to wash fruits and vegetables.
Purchase the Sterilite Plastic Colander for $4.50.
GoodCook Essentials Measuring Cups and Spoons Set
This bundled measuring cups and spoons set includes four of each. All of the tools match, perfect for those who prefer color coordination, plus each has a clearly labeled measurement number for easy reading.
Purchase the GoodCook Essentials Measuring Cups and Spoons Set for $3.50.
True Living Black Nylon Basting Spoon
The deep curve of this spoon makes it perfect for capturing large amounts of liquid when basting anything from butter on a steak to that Thanksgiving turkey. It's dishwasher safe, too, for easy cleanup. It's BPA-free and has a comfortable grip.
Purchase the True Living Black Nylon Basting Spoon for $1.50.
Natural Wood Cutting Board
Wood cutting boards are one of the best surfaces to prepare food on, but they can get expensive. This one is among the most affordable you can find. Since it's made from natural wood, make sure you handwash and thoroughly dry it after each use to prevent warping.
Purchase the Natural Wood Cutting Board for $10.
True Living All Purpose Spatula
Everyone needs a durable spatula in the kitchen. It's heat resistant up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can use it on hot food without having to worry about any warping.
Purchase the True Living All Purpose Spatula for $2.
True Living Mini Measuring Cup
This cooking tool is more of a novelty item, but it's still useful. It holds up to 4 tablespoons (or ¼ cup) of liquid and has measurement labels in cups, ounces, tablespoons, and milliliters.
Purchase the True Living Mini Measuring Cup for $1.
Holly Williams White Ceramic Measuring Cups with Handles
Unless you're a master at eyeballing ingredients, measuring cups are necessary. This pretty ceramic set has a classy feel without the cost. It comes with four matching cups for ¼, ⅓, ½, and 1 cup. The handles have small holes at the top so you can hang them for easy reach.
Purchase the Holly Williams White Ceramic Measuring Cups with Handles for $8.