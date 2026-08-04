What's The Average Lifespan Of A Charcoal Grill?

There's something great about a charcoal grill. While gas grills are convenient, BBQ cooked on a charcoal grill just tastes a little different — in the best way. Whether your charcoal grill gets used regularly or you bust it out once or twice a season, it's smart to have an idea of how long you can expect it to last before you'll need to replace it. You can expect to get anywhere from five to 15 (or more) years out of your charcoal grill, but there are several factors that can make a difference in how long your grill lasts.

Keeping your grill clean is key to helping it reach the high end of the average charcoal grill lifespan (pro tip: ditch the dangerous grill brush and try using a lemon and some salt to scrub grill grates instead). Try to remove food residue and buildup from your grill after it's cooled down a bit but is still warm. Once the fire is completely out, and the charcoal is cool, scoop out ash and leftover charcoal. An important note: if the grates of your grill are starting to get rusty and generally look a little worse for wear, it's not a sign that you need to replace your entire grill. The grates in charcoal grills can last anywhere from three to more than 10 years, depending on the material they're made out of and how you take care of them. Cleaning your grill regularly doesn't just help the food you cook taste great — it also helps you extend the life of your grill by preventing rust development.