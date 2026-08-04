Are British Biscuits And American Cookies The Same Thing?

If you've ever seen the iconic desserts of "The Great British Baking Show," as an American, you've probably noticed that what passes for a biscuit in the United Kingdom is far from the fluffy, buttery American biscuit that might be served with sausage and gravy for breakfast. A British biscuit looks relatively similar to what Americans would call a cookie — and broadly speaking, they're certainly similar.

The basic recipes for American cookies and British biscuits have some solid overlap, with flour, sugar, butter, and eggs mixed into a relatively dense dough. However, look a little closer and there are some differences. British biscuits will typically have a crisp, firm texture. You can snap them cleanly in two without them bending, and a soft biscuit that doesn't do this might even be considered stale. There's still a lot of variety within the biscuit category, though: Everything from buttery shortbread to digestive biscuits (a very plain snack roughly similar to graham crackers) and Oreo-adjacent bourbons are all considered to be biscuits.

However, the word "cookie" has crept into British English. Unlike the U.S., where a cookie is usually a catch-all for both soft and crispy items, in contemporary Britain, "cookie" is used specifically for the softer, chewier version that might come with all sorts of extras added in like chocolate chips and nuts.