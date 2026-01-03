For Perfect Shortbread, Avoid This Rookie Mistake

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Crumbly, crunchy, and perfectly rich, shortbread recipes (like these lemon shortbread cookies) are well worth the effort they require. While it can take some time to chill and roll out the dough for shortbread, the dough only requires a few ingredients, and shortbread is one of the easiest cookies for beginner bakers. To get perfectly textured shortbread, there are a couple of different steps compared to other traditional cookie recipes, including chilling and rolling the dough. One of the keys to getting it just right is making sure your dough is the appropriate thickness. If you roll your shortbread too thin, you'll end up with super-crispy cookies that cook too quickly. If your shortbread is too thick, you'll get a chewier result, without the consistent crumbly texture shortbread cookies are known for.

Many recipes suggest you roll out your dough to between ½-inch and ¾-inch thickness, while some call for it to be a little thinner — around ¼ inch to ⅓ inch. Following the recipe's recommendation for the thickness of your dough is key. If you make your shortbread thicker than the recipe recommends, you may end up with underbaked cookies (and if you make your dough too thin, the opposite may occur, and you could end up with burnt rounds). Thankfully, there are a few steps you can take to make sure you're able to get the Goldilocks of shortbread cookies — not too thick, not too thin, but just right.