These Are The 8 Most Expensive Fast Food Burgers In America

If you feel like fast food burgers have skyrocketed in price over the last several years, you aren't wrong. According to Datassential, burger prices have increased 16% since 2023. With that in mind, we did some research to determine which popular burger chains have the most expensive burgers in the country.

We could certainly cherry pick some pricey fast food burgers — for example, in New York City, Five Guys' Bacon Cheeseburger costs $13.99 and Shake Shack's The Big Shack Burger sells for $13.49 — but we wanted to compare apples to apples and see how these chains match up. We also didn't want to focus on just one city, so we researched prices in a large market (New York City), a medium market (Cincinnati), and a smaller market (Tulsa/Oklahoma City). Finally, we looked at two menu items: a single cheeseburger with one patty, and a medium cheeseburger combo with fries and a drink. With that said, here are eight of the most popular fast food burger chains stacked up in terms of price, from least expensive cheeseburger combo to most expensive.