The Five Guys Perk That (Almost) Redeems Its Overpriced Burgers

In recent years, it's hard to say what Five Guys is more known for: Is it the quality or the price of its burgers? Depending on which study you read, either Five Guys or Shake Shack is the most expensive fast food chain in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek (via Food & Wine), the average cost for a burger combo (with fries and drink) from Five Guys is nearly $21. And that study was in 2024. That said, when we researched a Little Cheeseburger meal near us with Little Fries and a regular drink, the total, after tax, came to around $15. So maybe if you trim down the size portions, you can save a few bucks at Five Guys.

However, if you want to add value to your $16 to $21 burger combo, you should take advantage of one of Five Guy's unique ordering features. You can get unlimited toppings on your burger for free. So while your base order might still be pricey, you won't be getting nickel and dimed for pickles, jalapeños, onions, and so on. For pickier eaters, this free topping bonus won't help much, but if you like to add extra ingredients to your burger, it's a nice option.

While Five Guys' list of toppings isn't overwhelming, it still has a lot more options than you'll find at Shake Shack. The available toppings include mayo, lettuce, pickles, tomatoes, onions (grilled or regular), grilled mushrooms, jalapeños, and green peppers. Other basic sauce options include ketchup, mustard, relish, barbecue sauce, hot sauce, and A1.