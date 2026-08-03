The Overhyped Trader Joe's Sweet You Should Keep Out Of Your Cart

When I visit Trader Joe's, I tend to take on a "I'm going to let Joe tell me what I need" rather than trying to wander the store with my blinders on and only add the items I went there for to my cart. However, one item that did make it into my cart — but in hindsight, I wish it didn't — was Trader Joe's Root Beer Float Pieces. At the time, I was constantly craving root beer floats, so I figured this snack would scratch that itch. It brings together a vanilla cookie base, which appears to be like a Golden Oreo sandwich cookie covered in a root beer-flavored candy melt. However, if I had read between the lines, I would have realized the other sensory component of this snack: root-beer flavored popping candy (think Pop Rocks) embedded within the cookie.

When I ate the first one, I thought, "Yeah, way too sweet." Vanilla sandwich cookies are bland and cloying enough; they don't need a waxy and poorly textured candy coating to cover them. However, it wasn't until I realized that the popping candy had become embedded in my wisdom tooth pockets and was bubbling — not fizzing, but bubbling like water on a stove. It was a sensory roller coaster from start to finish, and I ended up spitting them out because of how unpleasant the bubbling candy was (and I imagine it would be so even without the gaping holes in my mouth). It seemed like Trader Joe's couldn't make a good enough cookie, so it decided to put a literal fireworks show on in the background to try and disguise it. I wasn't fooled by this circus act, and you shouldn't be either.