You've Been Squeezing Mac And Cheese Sauce Packets All Wrong — One Trick Changes The Game

For anyone who appreciates their sheer convenience (and nostalgic taste), there are some boxed mac and cheese hacks you need to know. This is one such handy tip, especially if you've ever wrestled with the cheese sauce packet, maybe made a mess, and then tossed it away all the while knowing that if you were to cut the pouch open, you'd likely find plenty of cheesy goodness still inside. The solution to this pesky problem lies in something you'll already have on hand — the pot lid.

One you've squeezed the majority of the sauce into the pot, you just need to place the packet against its rim and gently close the lid over it. Make sure to place the sealed bottom end over the pot's rim, leaving majority of the packet inside the pot. Then, slowly pull the packet back out, keeping gentle pressure on the lid as you do, and watch the remaining sauce squeeze out into the pot. It's basically like turning the edge of the pot and the lid into a squeegee so that all the lingering sauce presses out in a way that just pinching with your fingers never would. The best part is that you're not dirtying up any additional utensils, you're just using what you already would when making a comforting bowl of your favorite boxed mac and cheese brand.