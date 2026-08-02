Use The 3-3-2-2-1 Method For Lower Grocery Bills Every Time

It's no secret that grocery prices are high right now — but to be honest, there's rarely a bad time to pick up a few tips on how to stretch your grocery budget. One money-saving hack that seems to have gained popularity since the early 2020s is the 3-3-2-2-1 method. Theoretically, not only can this method save you money, but it can make your grocery list more efficient and simplify it. Essentially, the numbers of the 3-3-2-2-1 method equate to: three veggies, three proteins, two grains, two fruits, and one dip or spread.

Cookbook author and registered dietitian Steph Grasso's TikTok post about this method caught attention across the internet. The overarching idea is to think about which items can be combined into a complete meal when creating your grocery list. For example, when it comes to the veggies, she explained in her video that you should choose one that can be paired with one of the proteins on your list, one that could be used as a leafy green in a sandwich or smoothie, and finally, one that's snackable. For proteins, she suggested choosing one protein you'd use as a dinner entree (like chicken or pork), one fish selection, and one meatless protein.

In a comment on the video, Grasso explained that this is generally her template for a weekly shopping trip; it may not sound like a lot of food, but if you consider your items carefully, they should be able to be combined into a week's worth of meals. And if you stick to the formula, you won't be buying a lot of extraneous items, or buying excessive amounts of food that ends up getting forgotten and tossed a couple weeks later.