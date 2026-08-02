Canned Soup Is More Hearty And Satisfying When You Add This Pantry Staple

Canned soup is a lovely, convenient meal indeed. Simply crack open a can and heat it on the stove and you've got yourself a no-fuss dinner. Sometimes, though, you just need something more filling and hearty. Now, you needn't avoid that can of soup in your pantry, just consider sprucing it up with one simple addition that you can also find on those pantry shelves. We're talking, of course, about canned beans. While you can use many different beans for this purpose, my go-to pick is the mild and dynamic cannellini bean. Adding cannellini beans to your can of soup will bring a hefty dose of fiber (about 5 grams per ½ cup) that can keep you full for hours.

For this combo, you can absolutely just open your can and drain your beans before combining with your preferred soup. My favorite hack for bringing these two canned goods together is to blend or mash my beans, and then stir them into my soup (I especially love doing this with tomato soup). Not only will blended beans add a good bit of thickness to your soup, but they can also help dilute the bean-like flavor for anyone who isn't a fan of the incorporated legume's taste but still wants the protein and texture boost.

If you'd prefer to split the baby, so to speak, you can blend half of your beans and add the rest in whole. This combination will do incredibly well in a chicken noodle soup, which can benefit from a bit of thickening and the added texture of whole beans. If you're not up for blending or mashing at all, it's also a perfectly fine idea to bolster your soup's satiating abilities with only whole beans.