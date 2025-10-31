The Old School Way To Make Black Bean Soup Is Actually Way Easier (Just 3 Canned Ingredients)

Did you know you can make a rich and delicious black bean soup with nothing but three canned goods that are probably already in your pantry? It's as simple as it sounds, and there is no overnight soaking of beans involved. This shortcut may be quick, but it absolutely works. So if you want to whip up a batch of black bean soup at a moment's notice, all you need is a can of tomatoes, a can (or box) of broth, and, of course, a can of black beans.

It may sound too simple, but the only thing required is to mix those three ingredients in a pot and let them simmer for about 10 minutes, or until the beans have softened. From there, puree the ingredients with a stick blender (or transfer it to a food processor) until the soup is thick and velvety. And that's it, it's done — although you can improve upon it if you like, maybe with a squeeze of lime to infuse it with a hint of citrus or even some chili flakes for a bit of heat.

Sure, there are some good store-bought black bean soups out there, but nothing beats homemade, especially when it takes barely any effort. If making soup from scratch is new territory, get to know the formula that gives you perfect soup every time, which creates balance no matter what ingredients you're using.