The Old School Way To Make Black Bean Soup Is Actually Way Easier (Just 3 Canned Ingredients)
Did you know you can make a rich and delicious black bean soup with nothing but three canned goods that are probably already in your pantry? It's as simple as it sounds, and there is no overnight soaking of beans involved. This shortcut may be quick, but it absolutely works. So if you want to whip up a batch of black bean soup at a moment's notice, all you need is a can of tomatoes, a can (or box) of broth, and, of course, a can of black beans.
It may sound too simple, but the only thing required is to mix those three ingredients in a pot and let them simmer for about 10 minutes, or until the beans have softened. From there, puree the ingredients with a stick blender (or transfer it to a food processor) until the soup is thick and velvety. And that's it, it's done — although you can improve upon it if you like, maybe with a squeeze of lime to infuse it with a hint of citrus or even some chili flakes for a bit of heat.
Sure, there are some good store-bought black bean soups out there, but nothing beats homemade, especially when it takes barely any effort. If making soup from scratch is new territory, get to know the formula that gives you perfect soup every time, which creates balance no matter what ingredients you're using.
Give black bean soup a twist and make it your own
Because black bean soup has its origins in Latin America and the Caribbean, it has many different styles depending on the country. In Mexico, people usually throw on avocado and tortilla strips. Cuban versions? They go in with loads of garlic, a touch of cumin, and maybe some smoked paprika — it's that kind of earthy, loud flavor. Down in Brazil, you might even get a splash of orange juice and zest mixed in, which brightens the soup's base. The many versions and variations prove that black bean soup is a dish that can always be tweaked and modified, which is what makes it both good and accessible for home cooking.
The worst mistake you can make when cooking black bean soup is failing to adequately salt it, which can lead to the beans being bitter. Plus, adding too many extra ingredients can actually muddy the overall flavor instead of enhancing it. Instead, stick to a few add-ons and don't go overboard, and don't forget to blend the soup since the final texture should be silky and luxurious. Whether you eat it straight out of a bowl with a dollop of sour cream or serve it over rice, this three-can classic proves that the simplest recipes are often the ones that stand the test of time.