What American Revolutionary War Soldiers Ate Every Day

In October 1775, John Joseph Henry and his fellow soldiers of the 1st Pennsylvania Regiment took part in the invasion of Quebec. The Revolutionary War had been raging since April, and the Continental Congress was problems supplying American troops. As he headed farther north into Canada, on October 9, Henry's breakfast consisted of half a hard biscuit and nothing else.

The next month, the Continental Congress passed a resolution that earmarked what foods and how much each soldier would be given. Among the sustenance provided was a portion of beef, salted fish, or pork; bread or flour; and a pint of milk. Soldiers were also issued three pints of beans, peas, or other vegetables per week along with six ounces of butter, a half pint of vinegar, and a half pint of rice or cornmeal. To drink, soldiers were provided a quart of spruce beer, a low-alcohol drink made of spruce needles that prevented scurvy (it still exists and is one of the strangest soda flavors you can drink).

While this looked good on paper, getting these rations to troops in the far north was a problem. Due to that harsh winter in Quebec, along with other unexpected disasters, American soldiers were forced to eat their own boiled moccasins, among other unsavory foods, to stave off starvation. Still, soldiers had other ways of supplementing their diets.