The Unexpected Seafood Delicacy George Washington Loved To Snack On

U.S. presidents aren't so different from the rest of us, at least when it comes to food and drinks. For instance, John F. Kennedy loved New England fish chowder for lunch and George Washington enjoyed a good dark English porter on the regular. But Washington had one favorite snack that some people would consider unusual. He loved oyster crabs, not to be confused with oyster crackers. Nope, these are tiny creatures that are also called pea crabs and can sometimes be found living inside oyster shells with their hosts.

These small parasites survive by stealing bits of food from the oyster, are about the size of a pea, and are often translucent (a December 1900 article in The Choctaw Advocate described them as resembling a "bleached-out spider"). But they can be purple in color as well and turn orange when cooked. Washington loved to snack on them so much they were sometimes known as "Washington crabs" in his honor. He was once offered a half-pint of them from a lady admirer, who had gone to great lengths to find such a large quantity of the miniscule crustaceans.