What Happens To Unsold Or Returned Items At Restaurant Supply Stores?
If you enjoy shopping at restaurant supply stores, you might wonder if they handle returns and unsold items similarly to what Best Buy does with its unsold and returned kitchen appliances. We looked at a number of stores to see if there's a general system for handling these items, and discovered that most either have their own unique process or don't actually mention one at all. While no singular policy covers unsold products at restaurant supply stores, individual stores do sell them. A bit of sleuthing reveals which stores sell overstock, returns, and other excess products.
One popular wholesale restaurant supply store, Restaurant Depot, might seem like a prime spot to find deals on unsold and returned items. While there are things you should know before shopping at Restaurant Depot, as it's geared to supply chefs and culinary professionals, it's probably not the place to find deals on returned or unsold items, at least on the surface. The company's return policy states that appliances with a warranty are handled by the manufacturer. There's no mention of what Restaurant Depot does with unsold and overstock items, and it doesn't have a dedicated scratch and dent section. However, on Reddit, one individual said they purchased a scratch and dent floor model there for 30% off; you may have the same kind of luck. So, if there's a restaurant supply store near you, it's worthwhile to research online or check with a staff member directly to see if you can purchase unsold or other excess items — because as several major suppliers prove, these deals are definitely out there.
Restaurant supply stores that sell unsold kitchen items
Many restaurant supply stores have a way to sell out-of-box products and items with minor cosmetic damage. Restaurant Supply has a scratch and dent section that sells ranges, reach-in refrigerators, convection ovens, and more, noting that these are perfect for busy cafeterias and chefs on a budget. The section lists current offerings, so you need to check regularly, as there are times when nothing is available. Webstaurant Store, a comprehensive online supplier, also has a scratch and dent outlet featuring kitchen appliances, shop display cases, and more that have cosmetic damage or are without packaging. Likewise, Central Restaurant Products has a scratch and dent outlet for large appliances and a clearance section that offers appliances as well as smaller items like dishes, serving trays, and more.
We discovered one supplier that mentions overstock products. On the Restaurant Equippers Warehouse Store website, the clearance section explains that it sells "overstock, open-box, and lightly marked units at prices that beat new retail." Likewise, as with what happens to unsold kitchen appliances at Costco, there are liquidators that sell excess restaurant supply store stock in bulk, which is perfect if you're considering opening a food business. One liquidator called TAGeX Brands uses a marketplace option for excess stock of both new and pre-owned equipment, smallware, fixtures, and other types of supplies to restaurant and food service operators. The products are sold on sites like restaurantequipment.shop, RestaurantEquipment.Bid, which is an eBay shop, and various auction sites. So with a little extra searching, stocking a kitchen doesn't have to require paying top dollar.