What Happens To Unsold Or Returned Kitchen Appliances At Best Buy?
Like most big-box retail stores, Best Buy allows customers to return kitchen appliances, offering a 14-day window for most items that are in a like-new condition, and 60 days for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. The store has a unique way of handling many of its kitchen appliance returns, as well as unsold, open-box, and in-store floor models that sets it apart from many large retailers.
Best Buy has many options for you to purchase slightly used, open-box, and store models. Best Buy's open-box items include customer returns, display items, or products that came with damaged packaging. Best Buy's items are often inspected to make sure they are in working order, and sold at discount prices, which is distinct from what Costco does with returned and unsold kitchen appliances. Many of the Best Buy appliances were returned simply because a customer changed their mind and wanted something different. As such, the returned or slightly used appliances may include a manufacturer's warranty, though not all will.
According to CNN, another way the company attracts bargain hunters is by opening Best Buy Outlet Stores. The outlet stores sell appliances that have been returned, discontinued, repaired, and exchanged in a setting that's separate from the main retail stores. On the Best Buy Outlet page, you can find the locations of the outlet stores. While Costco has better deals on new appliances compared to Best Buy in some ways, the Best Buy Outlet Stores and open-box pricing are a noteworthy deal.
Things to consider when buying Best Buy's open-box and outlet store appliances
When purchasing open-box and standard appliances from the Best Buy Outlet, there are some considerations, such as warranty, delivery options, condition of the appliances. Best Buy offers the same return policy for outlet items as it does for new appliances. Appliances that are clearance and open-box come with a warranty, while the warranty availability varies for refurbished and pre-owned products. Best Buy Outlet's open-box appliances are sold as in-store pick-up products. However, you can arrange delivery as a part of Best Buy's appliance services by speaking with a staff member in the store, where you can also arrange for your old appliance to be hauled away and recycled, which often needs to be done by professionals who know how to properly dispose of large kitchen appliances.
To help you purchase the best cost-friendly appliance, open-box appliances are graded and then priced according to condition, some in original or appropriate packaging. The grades include excellent (looks and works like new); good (works like new, but has minor scratches, dents, or is missing non-essential parts); and fair (works like new with greater cosmetic damage, and could be missing parts). If you're wondering whether it's worth it to purchase open-box appliances, one reviewer on Reddit suggests, "I used to work there and sell appliances. It's absolutely worth it. People will get something in, not like it, and have us return it to the store for credit." Although the marked-down items can have dings and scratches, not all of them do, and customers are sometimes able to negotiate prices accordingly.