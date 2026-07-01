What Happens To Unsold Or Returned Kitchen Appliances At Best Buy?

Like most big-box retail stores, Best Buy allows customers to return kitchen appliances, offering a 14-day window for most items that are in a like-new condition, and 60 days for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members. The store has a unique way of handling many of its kitchen appliance returns, as well as unsold, open-box, and in-store floor models that sets it apart from many large retailers.

Best Buy has many options for you to purchase slightly used, open-box, and store models. Best Buy's open-box items include customer returns, display items, or products that came with damaged packaging. Best Buy's items are often inspected to make sure they are in working order, and sold at discount prices, which is distinct from what Costco does with returned and unsold kitchen appliances. Many of the Best Buy appliances were returned simply because a customer changed their mind and wanted something different. As such, the returned or slightly used appliances may include a manufacturer's warranty, though not all will.

According to CNN, another way the company attracts bargain hunters is by opening Best Buy Outlet Stores. The outlet stores sell appliances that have been returned, discontinued, repaired, and exchanged in a setting that's separate from the main retail stores. On the Best Buy Outlet page, you can find the locations of the outlet stores. While Costco has better deals on new appliances compared to Best Buy in some ways, the Best Buy Outlet Stores and open-box pricing are a noteworthy deal.