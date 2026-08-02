You Only Need 5 Minutes And A Few Ingredients To Turn Milk Into Ice Cream

Ice cream is a treat that can be enjoyed in all seasons, though it isn't something you may always have on hand. There's the option to make your own homemade ice cream, of course, but waiting for it to freeze can take a while. That's where this trick comes in: It's possible to make ice cream at home in under five minutes, and it requires ingredients you likely already have. If you're craving ice cream but don't have any in your freezer, you can make your own with milk, using what's known as the bag-in-bag method. All you'll need is two ziplock bags (one large and one small), salt, and ice, as well as milk, sugar, and vanilla extract to make delicious homemade ice cream in a matter of minutes.

The bag-in-bag method involves adding the ice and salt in a larger, quart-sized ziplock bag. You'll then pop your ice cream ingredients — milk, vanilla extract, and sugar — to the other smaller, snack-sized ziplock, seal it, and place it in the bigger bag with the ice. All you have to do next is shake that bag vigorously until ice cream forms, which takes about five minutes. The salt lowers the melting point of ice, which makes the bag colder and allows the milk to harden faster, turning it into ice cream within minutes.You can even make homemade ice cream in a bag with rock salt to keep things extra cold. Rock salt keeps ice from melting longer than table salt due to its large crystals, so it's worth picking up to give your ice cream the perfect consistency.