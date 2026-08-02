You Only Need 5 Minutes And A Few Ingredients To Turn Milk Into Ice Cream
Ice cream is a treat that can be enjoyed in all seasons, though it isn't something you may always have on hand. There's the option to make your own homemade ice cream, of course, but waiting for it to freeze can take a while. That's where this trick comes in: It's possible to make ice cream at home in under five minutes, and it requires ingredients you likely already have. If you're craving ice cream but don't have any in your freezer, you can make your own with milk, using what's known as the bag-in-bag method. All you'll need is two ziplock bags (one large and one small), salt, and ice, as well as milk, sugar, and vanilla extract to make delicious homemade ice cream in a matter of minutes.
The bag-in-bag method involves adding the ice and salt in a larger, quart-sized ziplock bag. You'll then pop your ice cream ingredients — milk, vanilla extract, and sugar — to the other smaller, snack-sized ziplock, seal it, and place it in the bigger bag with the ice. All you have to do next is shake that bag vigorously until ice cream forms, which takes about five minutes. The salt lowers the melting point of ice, which makes the bag colder and allows the milk to harden faster, turning it into ice cream within minutes.You can even make homemade ice cream in a bag with rock salt to keep things extra cold. Rock salt keeps ice from melting longer than table salt due to its large crystals, so it's worth picking up to give your ice cream the perfect consistency.
Tasty tips to make your bagged ice cream even better
The bagged technique is easy to get great results with, but there are some tricks that will make your ice cream tastier. This shaking method will give you a soft, creamy result fast, but if you'd like harder ice cream and have some more time to spare, place your mixture in the freezer for 30 minutes before eating. You can also play around with the ice cream ingredients themselves. If you're looking for a richer flavor and thicker consistency, try swapping out the milk for heavy cream. Vanilla extract is used to give your ice cream that warm, floral flavor, but you can also use other extracts, such as strawberry, peppermint, or almond, to make different ice cream flavors. Once your ice cream is set and ready to enjoy, you can add in any toppings, like fudge, caramel, crushed Oreos, or sprinkles, for added texture. There's also the option to take your ice cream to the next level with savory toppings like pretzels and pickles.
There are a number of ways you can achieve homemade ice cream without the use of a machine, but making it in a bag is the quickest method. It'll taste best fresh, but this mixture can be kept in your freezer for a few days in a sealed container. Whether you're making this for a single-serving sweet treat or using it as a party activity, this ice cream is sure to satisfy a sweet tooth.