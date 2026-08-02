15 International Egg McMuffin Variations We Wish McDonald's Served In The US
Although McDonald's began as a barbecue joint, it switched to serving burgers in 1948, and the rest is history. Since then, the fast food giant has grown into a household name almost worldwide, slinging hamburgers, french fries, and ice cold Coca-Colas around the globe. The McDonald's breakfast rolled out in 1977, featuring hotcakes, hash browns, and the iconic Egg McMuffin, being a bright beacon of hope in the morning hours. (It topped our ranking of McDonald's breakfast sandwiches for a reason.)
We can thank Herb Peterson, a McDonald's franchise owner and operator, for the quintessential breakfast sandwich consisting of a freshly cracked egg, crispy Canadian bacon, and melted American cheese stacked between a toasted buttered English muffin; he introduced the Egg McMuffin to test markets (as an open-faced sandwich) in 1972 for a cool $0.63.
The Egg McMuffin is a classic for a reason and can be found around the globe (although certainly not in the 10 countries without a McDonald's), with many countries dishing up their own takes on the iconic menu item inspired by local ingredients and tastes. These Egg McMuffin variations have us salivating and we wish they were on breakfast menus in the United States so we could get our hands on them.
McMuffin Super Salvadoreño con Jamón - El Salvador
El Salvador offers two variations beyond the classic to patrons. The McMuffin Super Salvadoreño con Jamón. features a rolled egg omelet, butter, refried beans, fried plantain, American cheese, and ham — a nod to its home country.
McMuffin Cheddar McMelt - El Salvador
The McMuffin Cheddar McMelt at McDonald's El Salvador is a satisfying combination of bacon, sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese.
McMuffin Fresh Avocado - Austria
Austrian McDonald's offer the McMuffin Fresh Avocado, which features a steamed egg, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, avocado cream, and Hollandaise sauce.
Massive McMuffin - New Caledonia
In the South Pacific, the French territory of New Caledonia offers diners the Massive McMuffin, which features an egg, cheese, bacon, and two beef patties with ketchup.
Scrambled Egg Muffin - Fiji
There are five McDonald's on the archipelago of Fiji — their variation, the Scrambled Egg Muffin, is a simple combination of scrambled eggs (as opposed to steamed) and cheese.
Honey Sriracha Massive McMuffin - New Zealand
Kiwis in New Zealand can opt for the Honey Sriracha Massive McMuffin, where bacon, two sausage patties, egg, and cheese are given a delightful kick by way of a honey-sriracha sauce.
Veg or Veg Supreme McMuffin - India
Due to religious reasons, India's McDonald's menu is vastly different from other countries, swapping out pork and beef for more vegetarian options. On the breakfast menu, you'll find the Veg (pictured above) or Veg Supreme McMuffin, featuring a grilled spinach and corn vegetable patty with cheese. The Supreme upgrade has added tomato, onion, and avocado sauce.
The McEgg - India
India's McDonald's menu also offers the McEgg, a fine alternative to the classic, featuring an egg that's dusted with masala seasoning, topped with mayonnaise and red onion, and placed between a hamburger bun.
Spicy Chicken McMuffin with Egg - Egypt
There are over 100 McDonald's in Cairo, and more across the country of Egypt, where the breakfast menu boasts the Spicy Chicken McMuffin with Egg, featuring crispy spicy chicken, egg, cheese, and mayonnaise.
McMuffin a la Mexicana - Mexico
The McMuffin a la Mexicana — in, you guessed it, Mexico — swaps the traditional steam-cooked egg for a Mexican omelet and tops it with bacon, cheese, and refried beans.
McMuffin Nica - Nicaragua
Refried beans are the star of the McMuffin Nica. A base of the mashed beans are combined with sausage, egg, and American cheese in Nicaragua.
Chungju Corn Cheese Croquette Muffin Meal - South Korea
We'd love to see the entirety of the South Korean McDonald's menu here in the States, as it's replete with Korean-inspired fare. A variation of the classic here is the Chungju Corn Cheese Croquette Muffin Meal — a crispy croquette filled with Chungju corn and mozzarella, and topped with spicy parmesan sauce and mayonnaise. (We'll take three.)
Mighty McMuffin - Australia
In Australia, diners can opt for the Mighty McMuffin, which features a stack of two bacon rashers, egg, cheese, sausage patty, and ketchup on an English muffin.
Muffin with Beef & Omelette - Azerbaijan
In Azerbaijan, breakfast-goers can delight in the Muffin with Beef & Omelette, featuring a 100% halal beef patty with onions, omelet, and cheese.
Hindi Fümeli Yumurtalı Bazlama Sandviç - Turkey
The Hindi Fümeli Yumurtalı Bazlama Sandviç at McDonald's in Turkey features smoked turkey and egg served via flatbread, a fine variation on the original.