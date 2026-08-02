15 International Egg McMuffin Variations We Wish McDonald's Served In The US

Although McDonald's began as a barbecue joint, it switched to serving burgers in 1948, and the rest is history. Since then, the fast food giant has grown into a household name almost worldwide, slinging hamburgers, french fries, and ice cold Coca-Colas around the globe. The McDonald's breakfast rolled out in 1977, featuring hotcakes, hash browns, and the iconic Egg McMuffin, being a bright beacon of hope in the morning hours. (It topped our ranking of McDonald's breakfast sandwiches for a reason.)

We can thank Herb Peterson, a McDonald's franchise owner and operator, for the quintessential breakfast sandwich consisting of a freshly cracked egg, crispy Canadian bacon, and melted American cheese stacked between a toasted buttered English muffin; he introduced the Egg McMuffin to test markets (as an open-faced sandwich) in 1972 for a cool $0.63.

The Egg McMuffin is a classic for a reason and can be found around the globe (although certainly not in the 10 countries without a McDonald's), with many countries dishing up their own takes on the iconic menu item inspired by local ingredients and tastes. These Egg McMuffin variations have us salivating and we wish they were on breakfast menus in the United States so we could get our hands on them.