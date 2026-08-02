Why It Pays To Get Your Kitchen Appliances From Small Businesses Instead Of Big Chains
The first thing most people think to do when a refrigerator or oven stops working is to head to the nearest big box store, assuming it's the most affordable place to buy a replacement. While it's hard to argue with the convenience and selection of big retailers, it's not necessarily true that they'll always have the lowest price. You might not know this, but small businesses can often match big box store prices.
The real value, however, comes after you get the machine home. A local appliance dealer is just a phone call away if you run into a problem, which is bound to happen with products designed to be used every day for a decade or more. Instead of spending hours on the line with a national customer service call center, you can speak to a local technician who knows the product and can answer questions or coordinate a service visit.
Plus, while small businesses carry fewer models, they often tend to specialize in a few select brands, and that has its benefits. Their sales staff can better recommend the right model for your home and family size, answer important questions that arise when buying kitchen appliances, and help you avoid making crucial mistakes before you buy. More importantly, repair techs are also typically factory-trained to work on those specific brands (but be sure to ask), so you're likely to be in expert hands if you run into any issues.
Delivery and installation is also a factor
The other area where local appliance dealers shine is delivery and installation. Depending on the size of the company, most local dealers use their own delivery crews instead of third-party contractors. This means that they're more experienced with the machines when it comes to attaching water lines, dryer vents, or leveling washers and refrigerators. Since they're trained to work with certain brands, they are also more likely to spot a problem if your appliance is defective.
Developing a relationship with a local appliance dealer also lowers the friction when it's time to replace something else. If you have a good experience buying a washing machine, you already know who to call when it's time for a dryer, which is a heck of a lot easier than starting from scratch in a big box store and scouring the internet for product reviews. They'll also be able to tell you whether your machine needs to be repaired rather than replaced.
Best Buy, Home Depot, and the like are, of course, always an option when it comes time for a new appliance, and as a smart consumer you should always consider all your options before spending any money. But keep the upsides to shopping with a local dealer in mind. You can often pay the same price as the big guys but get extra long-term value in terms of personalized service that no big box store can outbid.