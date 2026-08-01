Not Popeyes, Not Chick-Fil-A: The Best Fast Food Sweet Tea Comes From This Southern Chain

Sweet tea is known as the unofficial drink of the South — whether it's from grandma's pitcher or the local meat and three. Fortunately, for those who love this refreshing beverage, plenty of national fast food chains have sweet tea on the menu as well. And while most of them probably don't hold a candle to grandma's homemade version, some chains have created a pretty fantastic drink.

When we ranked 20 fast food sweet teas, we found that the best one was by Raising Cane's. Known for its simple menu of chicken fingers (which are marinated for 24 hours — the secret to why they taste so good) and fries, Raising Cane's is no stranger to focusing on just a few things and doing those things well. The chain's sweet tea fits that bill perfectly.

Raising Cane's regular sweet tea costs $2.72 (prices might vary slightly by location) for a 22-ounce cup. It's served with that delightful, pebble-style ice, and it hits all the right notes in terms of quality sweet tea. It's made from real brewed tea leaves sweetened with cane sugar — none of that fake stuff which many of the other chains offer. It's very well balanced, has a nice flavor of the tea leaves, and we thought it was flat out a perfect 10. In comparison, Chick-fil-A's version came fifth and had a not very strong tea flavor, whereas Popeye's came last for having an excessively sweet and odd taste.