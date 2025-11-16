The Secret Behind Why Raising Cane's Chicken Tastes So Good

Though Raising Cane's was expected to fail, it managed to beat the odds, building an empire on its chicken fingers that stay juicy right through the center. There has been a surge of hungry foodies reaching for Raising Cane's chicken fingers, so much so that the chain rose to third place in the ranking of the largest chicken chains, by sales, in America, according to CNBC.

There's a secret behind why its chicken tastes so good — and it's not just because of the sauce, which you can order in a hefty 32-ounce serving. But boy, does it help. It's all due to the extensive 24-hour marinating process, where the chicken is submerged in a mysterious recipe. Raising Cane's chicken is first prepared by marinating, and then it's hand-battered. Plus, every piece of chicken is fresh and straight-from-the-fryer hot, as it's cooked right after you order.

While we don't know for sure what's in Raising Cane's marinade, a lot of people suspect buttermilk, along with a variety of spices like Cajun seasoning, garlic powder, black pepper, onion powder, and a blend of other ingredients that might hit the nail. Whatever's in it, we hope the chain continues crafting it the same way.