Here's Where You Can Find The Biggest Tequila Menu In America

Is bigger always better? It usually is according to the Guinness Book of World Records, which encourages those seeking the award to push boundaries beyond comprehension. (Type in the word "largest" in the search bar on their website and you'll get a staggering 15,573 record results.) Unsurprisingly, many of the records have to do with food and beverage, including most layers in a deli sandwich, the fastest time to drink two liters of soda, and many, many other records that push food to the extreme.

Tequila and mezcal enthusiasts searching for spots with record-setting credentials, set your sights on M Cantina in Dearborn, Michigan, which boasts the largest variety of commercially available agave spirits at a restaurant in the world.

Led by chef and owner Junior Merino, the contemporary Mexican restaurant serving up halal Nuevo Latino street food boasts an astonishing 1,825 bottles of 100% agave spirits, including tequila and mezcal, as well as rarer spirits like raicilla and sotol. Dubbed "The Liquid Chef," Merino, a Mexican native and an official Ambassador of Gastronomy & Tourism & Promoter of All Mexican Beverages, has spent his lifetime sourcing agave spirits, especially more obscure, lesser-known brands. Merino's vast collection surpassed the previous world record holder, Meximodo in Metuchen, New Jersey, by nearly 800 bottles; Meximodo's list includes 1,033 selections.