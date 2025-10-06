The New York Deli That Broke The 'Most Layers In A Sandwich' World Record

The best sandwiches are the ones that know no limits. The East Coast is known for its sandwiches which warrant traveling just to try. New York, in particular, has a history of taking its deli creations very seriously. Piling on the ingredients in your sandwich is never frowned upon when dining in New York and Di Lusso Deli Company has honored that ethos. In October 2016, the shop broke the Guinness World Record of most layers in a sandwich with a 60-layer sandwich.

The deli company officially built the tallest sandwich in the world, beating the record set previously by Sugardale Foods' 40-layer sandwich in Cleveland, Ohio. The Di Lusso Deli sandwich was constructed by Dr. Irwin Adam Eydelnant, a creative food scientist. The winning ingredients chosen for the special occasion were mustard, bread, and salami (yep, mustard is officially a world-class sandwich ingredient) which were layered expertly. Once constructed, the 26-inch sandwich lasted for over a minute before collapsing.

The record-breaking sandwich was made during a live event at Madison Square Park where visitors from all over came to witness the deli take on the challenge. Food Network chef Padma Lakshmi also made an appearance as a special guest and made a custom sandwich during the event. After the world's largest sandwich was officially stacked, the remains were donated to a local food bank.