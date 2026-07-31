For Foolproof Pot Roast Every Time, Reach For This Type Of Dish

Pot roast is many things: tender, savory, and ever so comforting. Of course, all of those things only describe the experience of eating pot roast. The cooking part, well, that's another story altogether. Beyond setting a mise en place or specific ingredient prep and cooking hacks, the most important aspect of pot roast cookery is in the dish you use to cook said roast. Seriously, the dish you use to cook your roast can determine whether you end up with a tough, flabby hunk of gray beef or a perfectly browned and tender chuck. So, then, what cooking dish reigns supreme? None other than the Dutch oven.

Most often found in its cast iron enamel-coated form, made famous by the colorful Le Creuset, Dutch ovens are cooking pots made of thick material (typically traditional cast iron or the aforementioned enamel-coated cast iron, though some are made with other materials, such as stainless steel), that can be used both on direct heat (stovetop) or in an oven. This double duty functionality makes it the absolute perfect cooking vessel for your next pot roast. Its stovetop-safe design will allow you to first sear your beef and saute your aromatics, and because it's also oven-safe, you can then simply pop the dish into your traditional oven to braise. The Dutch oven's thick walls and tight-fitting lid will allow for a perfectly even cook every time — and there's simply no beating that.