For Foolproof Pot Roast Every Time, Reach For This Type Of Dish
Pot roast is many things: tender, savory, and ever so comforting. Of course, all of those things only describe the experience of eating pot roast. The cooking part, well, that's another story altogether. Beyond setting a mise en place or specific ingredient prep and cooking hacks, the most important aspect of pot roast cookery is in the dish you use to cook said roast. Seriously, the dish you use to cook your roast can determine whether you end up with a tough, flabby hunk of gray beef or a perfectly browned and tender chuck. So, then, what cooking dish reigns supreme? None other than the Dutch oven.
Most often found in its cast iron enamel-coated form, made famous by the colorful Le Creuset, Dutch ovens are cooking pots made of thick material (typically traditional cast iron or the aforementioned enamel-coated cast iron, though some are made with other materials, such as stainless steel), that can be used both on direct heat (stovetop) or in an oven. This double duty functionality makes it the absolute perfect cooking vessel for your next pot roast. Its stovetop-safe design will allow you to first sear your beef and saute your aromatics, and because it's also oven-safe, you can then simply pop the dish into your traditional oven to braise. The Dutch oven's thick walls and tight-fitting lid will allow for a perfectly even cook every time — and there's simply no beating that.
What sets the Dutch oven apart
Okay. So we'll level with you. The Dutch oven isn't the only way to make a pot roast. You can, of course, use the old standby slow cooker. Many home cooks automatically turn to the slow cooker for their roast, and there's nothing wrong with that. Those set-it-and-forget-it style plug in countertop cookers are great for anyone looking for a convenient way of cooking tasty meals, but it can sometimes be over-utilized in the kitchen. And when it comes to making a stellar, truly mouthwatering pot roast, there is simply no beating the Dutch oven. So what sets this cooker apart?
For one, that enameled cast iron. Not all Dutch ovens are made of enameled cast iron, but the ones that are have an ideal makeup for oven and stovetop cooking. They're also perfectly suited to the two-part cooking method that pot roast requires. The enameled surface is great for searing your chuck without it sticking. Plus, the even heating of a Dutch oven will help form a perfect, brown crust on your beef (those complex Maillard reaction-formed flavors will add so much depth) and a fond in your pan that can be deglazed to make a super layered, complex, and rich braising liquid. You simply can't do that (at least not with the same ease) with a slow cooker. Dutch ovens will also help to insulate your roast as it cooks in the oven, resulting in a super juicy, tender, and evenly cooked roast. Seriously, you're going to want to go Dutch on this one dish, at least on occasion.
A note on materials
So now we know why Dutch ovens should be the go-to cooking dish for your next pot roast. And that's all well and good, but Dutch ovens are not all built the same. We mean this literally. As stated above, Dutch oven can be made of several materials, such as enameled cast iron, traditional cast iron, and stainless steel. Each of these Dutch ovens has its place and purpose, depending on what you're cooking. For pot roast purposes, there's nothing better than the enameled Dutch oven, especially if you're looking for convenience. (A stainless steel Dutch oven is a good runner-up option.) Unlike a traditional cast iron Dutch oven, you don't have to season an enameled pot, and it's also much easier to wash. A Dutch oven with a white enameled interior (like you'll find inside a Le Creuset and other similar products) also makes browning meat and veggies easier to monitor.
Then there is the acidity factor. Many pot roast recipes include acidic ingredients, such as wine, vinegar, or tomato juice. A Dutch ovens made of traditional cast iron (even seasoned cast iron) isn't ideal for long term acidic cooking. So definitely go for an enameled cast iron Dutch oven (or stainless steel, if the former isn't an option) when making a roast.