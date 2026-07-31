Does Distillation And Filtration Make A Difference For Vodka? Or Is It Just Clever Marketing?

If you've ever stood in front of a vodka aisle at a liquor store, you've probably noticed the dizzying amount of brands available. With such a crowded market for a spirit that's traditionally known for being nearly tasteless, colorless, and odorless, brands must find ways to differentiate themselves. One way to do this is via the vodka's base ingredient, such as wheat, potato, corn, or even honey. Then, there's the number of times it has been distilled and whether it has been filtered. While both these processes can affect the vodka's flavor, mouthfeel, and smoothness, there are some caveats.

Distillation is the process of turning a fermented mixture of water and ethanol into a drinkable liquor. Most vodka is made using column stills, which usually require one high-efficiency pass to reach 95% ABV, the legal definition of a neutral spirit (it's later mixed with water to reach a lower ABV). While more distillation runs increase the purity, many people argue that, at most, two or three are all you need, and that anything beyond that becomes more about marketing. And more distillation runs may strip out subtle flavors and textures that some brands believe set them apart from competitors.

Equipment is an important factor here. If the distillery uses a copper pot still, as America's most popular vodka, Tito's, does, the smaller, simpler still requires more runs to reach the required purity level of vodka. Tito's is distilled six times, which doesn't equate to a column-distilled vodka that's gone through the same number of runs.