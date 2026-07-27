The 7 Most Affordable Dishwashers You Can Buy In 2026
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There's something incredible about not having to stand over your kitchen sink after every meal scrubbing away at the dirty dishes, and sweating after a nice, relaxing meal. Dishwashers make clean up so much easier and more convenient. Plus, they're easy to keep. Just make sure you're cleaning your dishwasher regularly to keep it running smoothly. After all, it cleans your dishes once or more on the daily. Show it some love in return.
This list includes some of the biggest dishwasher brands with average ratings of at least 4 stars or more, and most with hundreds (some thousands) of customer reviews. Think brands like GE, Samsung, Frigidaire, LG, and Whirlpool. You won't find any $1,000 dishwashers on this list. These are the best affordable dishwashers you can find, with half of them under $500 and all but one under $750, so you can find a good dishwasher that fits in your budget.
Samsung 24 Inch Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher
This Samsung dishwasher has an average rating of 4 stars with over 400 customer reviews. The finish is fingerprint-resistant stainless steel and it has three levels for holding your dishes. The door automatically releases when the cycle ends so your dishes dry faster and are cool when you need to put them away. It holds enough dishes for 15 place settings, and has four wash settings: auto, normal, heavy, and express. Plus, it's super quiet at just 51 decibels, so it won't disturb your after-dinner plans.
Purchase the Samsung 24 Inch Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher for $799 at Home Depot.
Whirlpool 24 Inch Front Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher
This Whirlpool dishwasher is a little louder than the Samsung, coming in at 57 decibels compared to 51. But it's over $100 cheaper. You can also choose from different colors and finishes: stainless steel, black, white, or cream. However, price does change with those choices, so if you want the best deal, stick with stainless steel. It has four wash settings and a capacity for 12 place settings, as well as over 2,500 customer reviews with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.
Purchase the Whirlpool 24 Inch Front Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher for $632 at Home Depot.
Amana 24 Inch Front Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher
The Amana dishwasher is the most affordable dishwasher on this list. It has over 300 customer reviews with an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. It comes in black, white, or stainless steel. The Amana has two non-adjustable levels and a nice, dark gray interior. The triple filter wash system gets everything squeaky clean. It's also Energy Star certified and has a quick wash setting for when you need those dishes clean as soon as possible.
Purchase the Amana 24 Inch Front Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher for $443 at Home Depot.
Frigidaire 24 inch Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher
The second most affordable option on this list, this Frigidaire dishwasher has a whopping 11,251 customer reviews with an average rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars. It comes in several color options: black, white, or stainless steel. This Frigidaire also has a capacity for 14 place settings, although the two racks aren't adjustable. It has a triple spray system and a heating element, and you can choose from three wash cycles (heavy, normal, or light) and two temperature options (high heat or no heat dry or high heat wash).
Purchase the Frigidaire 24 Inch Front Control Built-In Tall Tub Dishwasher for $469 at Home Depot.
Frigidaire Gallery 24 Inch Top Control Built-in Dishwasher
This Frigidaire dishwasher, the second one on this list, comes in a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel finish. Top of the door controls mean you're not bending over to choose your wash cycles and other options. Just open the door and select your wash cycle choice from heavy, normal, eco, or one hour, and either the standard or max boost dry setting. The moveable upper tray is perfect for extra cutlery or kitchen tools. It only has 24 customer reviews, but averages 4.7 out of 5 stars.
Purchase the Frigidaire Gallery 24 Inch Top Control Built-in Dishwasher for $599 at Lowe's.
Midea 24 Inch Front Control Built-in Dishwasher
The Midea dishwasher is tied for quietest dishwasher on this list, only emitting 42 decibels. It comes in black, white, or stainless steel, although you'll pay slightly more for the stainless steel option. An LED timer allows you to see how much time is left on your current cycle, while an interior light helps you see when loading and unloading your dishes. Plus, you can raise or lower the top rack by 2 inches. It has a rating of 4.1 stars based on over 600 reviews.
Purchase the Midea 24 Inch Front Control Built-in Dishwasher for $479 at Lowe's.
Frigidaire 24 Inch Front Control Built-in Dishwasher
This Frigidaire dishwasher comes in with an average 4.6-star rating with over 2,000 customer reviews. Finish and color options include stainless steel, black, or white. It's the other quietest option at just 42 decibels, and even has a delay start option. It has three spray arms to get all your dishes sparkling clean. Sensor technology determines the temperature and water needed for each load, and MaxDry gets them really dry. Wash cycle options include heavy, normal, energy saver, and one-hour wash.
Purchase the Frigidaire 24 Inch Front Control Built-in Dishwasher for $499 at Lowe's.