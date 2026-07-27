The 7 Most Affordable Dishwashers You Can Buy In 2026

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There's something incredible about not having to stand over your kitchen sink after every meal scrubbing away at the dirty dishes, and sweating after a nice, relaxing meal. Dishwashers make clean up so much easier and more convenient. Plus, they're easy to keep. Just make sure you're cleaning your dishwasher regularly to keep it running smoothly. After all, it cleans your dishes once or more on the daily. Show it some love in return.

This list includes some of the biggest dishwasher brands with average ratings of at least 4 stars or more, and most with hundreds (some thousands) of customer reviews. Think brands like GE, Samsung, Frigidaire, LG, and Whirlpool. You won't find any $1,000 dishwashers on this list. These are the best affordable dishwashers you can find, with half of them under $500 and all but one under $750, so you can find a good dishwasher that fits in your budget.