Before Grilling Burgers, Take This Simple Step For Better Flavor And Texture

To get the salting process just right, form the patties first, then salt them. Since those muscle fibers are linked together, it's best to prevent the salt from starting to break them down until you've already separated them into individual patties. Plus, waiting until after the patties are formed ensures you don't let the salt sit on the raw meat for too long.

There are so many different salt types, but as far as which to use here, go with kosher salt. Kosher salt is a do-it-all kind of seasoning, with larger flakes than table salt (and no additives) and a less "salty" flavor than sea salt. Keep in mind that some salts have different textures and might taste stronger than others, so if you're new to seasoning burger patties, use something like Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt. It's light, and the large flakes make it a little easier to eyeball.

Be careful about how much salt you use, though. If you're making a 5-ounce patty, a teaspoon will do (cut that amount in half if using table salt). You want to bring out the burger's flavor and its natural juices, but you don't want to over-salt it. So, if you don't have a measuring spoon on hand, play it safe; a teaspoon is roughly the size of a quarter in your hand. If you're unsure, start with even less — you can always season the patties a little more when they come off the grill.