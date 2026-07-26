Before Grilling Burgers, Take This Simple Step For Better Flavor And Texture
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For the most flavorful grilled burgers, the process starts before those patties hit the grates. After you've selected the best type of beef, there's one important rule to follow: Don't season the meat until just before they hit the grill. When cooking other types of beef, such as making restaurant-quality steaks at home, it's common to season the meat sometimes up to several hours ahead of cooking. Ground beef, however, doesn't work the same way. Salt breaks down muscle fibers, so in something like a steak, where the cut is fully intact and the mineral needs time to penetrate the meat, it's fine to let it sit for a while. But with ground beef, which has shredded muscle fibers due to the grinding process, the salt doesn't need much time to make a difference.
If you season the patties several hours before cooking and give salt a chance to further break down those muscle fibers, you're left with spongy beef that won't have anywhere near the texture you want. Salt is important for flavor, so don't skip the step altogether. It helps patties form a crust on the exterior while they cook, amplifying the flavor and ultimately improving texture when applied at the right time.
How to properly season your burgers for grilling
To get the salting process just right, form the patties first, then salt them. Since those muscle fibers are linked together, it's best to prevent the salt from starting to break them down until you've already separated them into individual patties. Plus, waiting until after the patties are formed ensures you don't let the salt sit on the raw meat for too long.
There are so many different salt types, but as far as which to use here, go with kosher salt. Kosher salt is a do-it-all kind of seasoning, with larger flakes than table salt (and no additives) and a less "salty" flavor than sea salt. Keep in mind that some salts have different textures and might taste stronger than others, so if you're new to seasoning burger patties, use something like Diamond Crystal Kosher Salt. It's light, and the large flakes make it a little easier to eyeball.
Be careful about how much salt you use, though. If you're making a 5-ounce patty, a teaspoon will do (cut that amount in half if using table salt). You want to bring out the burger's flavor and its natural juices, but you don't want to over-salt it. So, if you don't have a measuring spoon on hand, play it safe; a teaspoon is roughly the size of a quarter in your hand. If you're unsure, start with even less — you can always season the patties a little more when they come off the grill.