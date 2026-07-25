The Japanese Delicacy That's Outlawed In The US

For us foodies, experiencing new tastes can be one of the most exciting parts of traveling abroad — especially when we get to try something that we'd never be able to get our hands on at home. Blowfish (also known as pufferfish or fugu) is one item that you certainly can't just buy at your fishmonger in the United States. It's considered a delicacy in Japan, where it is typically eaten raw, but you'd be smart to think twice before giving it a try. Generally speaking, pufferfish is incredibly dangerous (and, sometimes, deadly) to eat.

The US Food and Drug Administration and the Japanese Ministry of Health and Welfare have agreed to let pufferfish into the U.S. for special occasions. That being said, imports are strictly limited, and a license is required to serve pufferfish meat. While proper preparation can lower the risks, the chances of getting extremely ill or even dying from eating pufferfish are never zero, which is why you don't typically see blowfish or pufferfish on sushi menus. According to the Centers for Disease Control, tetrodotoxin — the poison in pufferfish — is incredibly potent (more so than anthrax). Symptoms of stage one tetrodotoxin poisoning include numbness and tingling in the mouth, weakness, difficulty talking, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, and difficulty moving.

In stage two, paralysis of the limbs increases, followed by the rest of the body. Eventually, the respiratory system becomes paralyzed as well. Irregular heart beat, low blood pressure, seizures, coma, and death can follow. Survival is not unheard of, but there is no antidote for the poison, and anyone experiencing symptoms needs immediate hospitalization for supportive care.