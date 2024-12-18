Is Pufferfish Actually That Dangerous To Eat?

Pufferfish, also known as fugu, is well known for being a dangerous delicacy and one of the most controversial foods in the world. Yet it remains incredibly popular, especially in Japan. So, is it really safe to eat pufferfish, or should it be avoided altogether? Well, it depends on who prepares it, and even then, there is still a small risk.

On average, roughly 50 people per year are poisoned by pufferfish. However, many of these deaths are attributed to people who have caught or purchased the fish and attempted to prepare it at home. Because pufferfish is so deadly, only specially trained chefs are allowed to prepare it in Japan, a restriction that was put in place in 1948. Under these laws, chefs must train for two to three years, depending on the city they are in, and can only take their licensing test at 20. To pass this exam, chefs must be able to identify different species of pufferfish and dissect the fish perfectly, removing the toxic and inedible parts while preparing the edible pieces into a dish.

Since restrictions on who can prepare pufferfish have been enacted, the number of poisonings has decreased, and people rarely are sickened after consuming pufferfish prepared by a trained chef in a reputable restaurant. That said, even in the hands of a professional, there will always be a lingering risk because of how toxic pufferfish is. Does that mean you should avoid it outright? No, but even if you eat sushi like a pro, it is something to be aware of.