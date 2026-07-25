Bottom shelf, a term used in the world of alcohol to refer to inexpensive bottles, doesn't always equal lackluster quality. Vodka enthusiasts might even find themselves surprised as they take a sip of Kirkland Signature French Vodka and find it to be a worthy, more economical swap for Grey Goose, which is known for its bright and smooth finish. Even a bartender agrees. When Chowhound spoke with Torrance Coombs, a Los Angeles-based experienced bartender, for a piece about bottom-shelf vodkas that are actually worth buying, he praised how the Kirkland bottle can pass for a top-shelf version. "If you were to hand somebody a vodka soda made with Kirkland, and they'd specifically requested Grey Goose or Tito's or something, I think they'd be hard-pressed to notice you'd swapped it out for them," he said.

Enough people agree on this for there to be a rumor that the company that makes Costco's Kirkland brand vodka is Grey Goose itself, but it has long been debunked by the latter. While it's possible that both bottles source their water from the Cognac region in France, that's about it. Even so, if you want a great bang for your buck and you're not a liquor purist, the Kirkland bottle might just be good enough, considering it's more than half the price of Grey Goose. But if you want to do a side-by-side taste test, then by all means. It's a great excuse to gulp down a shot or two, and you might even find out just how good the Kirkland vodka can be.