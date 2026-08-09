How A Dash Of Soy Sauce And Honey Makes Bacon Even Better

On its own, bacon has a salty, savory flavor that's perfect for a brunch BLT or a breakfast bacon, egg, and cheese. But thanks to that flavor, it contrasts nicely with a little acidity and sweetness. To bring even more life to classic crispy bacon, enhance it with each of those flavor profiles by brushing some soy sauce and honey over it before it cooks. Between the richness, sweetness, and acidity, the glaze gives the bacon an epic flavor combo that seriously upgrades the meat. The best way to do this is to combine the soy sauce and honey into one sauce, then heat them in a pan while whisking, so the two ingredients can fully combine.

While it's common to cook bacon on the stove or on a griddle, for glazed bacon, it's actually best to cook the bacon in the oven on a wire rack over a sheet pan. This way, the fat will drip off of the bacon as it cooks, helping it crisp. Then, when it's time to apply the honey soy glaze, it sticks to the bacon rather than running off with the fat the way it would in a pan or griddle. You can also just arrange the bacon right on a sheet pan, but make sure you drain any excess fat before applying the glaze, clearing the pan of liquid. And, most importantly, don't apply the glaze too soon.