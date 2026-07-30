Make A Whole Pot Roast Taste Unforgettable With A Scoop Of This Pantry Staple

Is your pot roast tasting a bit, well, bland? Is it lacking that classic, beefy oomph? Well, not to worry, we have just the thing to pack your next roast with savory flavor: beef bouillon. Bouillon is a concentrated broth based seasoning (sold in the form of dry cubes, concentrated liquid, and powder). It is often added to soups as a way to enhance flavor, and it might just be the kick your roast needs. Of course, adding bouillon to pot roast is nothing new. Ina Garten adds chicken bouillon to her pot roast, after all.

However, nothing will add quite the same depth as beef bouillon. To add, simply spoon in a few teaspoons or cubes of bouillon into your roast's braising liquid before popping it in the oven to cook. Add about 2 teaspoons per pound of beef, or 2 cubes (which is about the same as a teaspoon of powdered bouillon) per pound of beef. You can adjust amounts as needed, or to your own taste. And, you'll have a delicious, rich pot roast packed with beefy depth. Now, if you're trying to reduce your sodium intake, go for a sodium free or reduced sodium bouillon. You might also want to reduce the amount of salt added in your recipe to account for the added sodium intake of the super salty bouillon.