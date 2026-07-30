The Cheap Canned Staple That Turns Frozen Tater Tots Into A Filling Meal

Though cooking elaborate meals with fresh ingredients is fun and delicious, it's also something that most people don't have time to do on a regular basis. That's why it's always prudent to have a handful of easy and fast two-ingredient recipes at the ready, especially if they make good use of convenience foods by combining things that elevate each other. This ensures you can look forward to a delicious and satisfying meal even on your busiest weeknights, because you only need a few minutes to throw everything together.

One incredible combination takes canned chili to the next level by using it as one of those unexpectedly tasty toppings for tater tots. After all, chili is incredible served on a fluffy, tender baked potato or over fries at your favorite diner, so it makes sense that potatoes in every form would be fair game for smothering with zesty, saucy meat and beans. The chili infuses the tots with spice, while the tater tots offer a hint of crunchy, along with a burst of salty, crispy fried potato goodness.

Basically, all you need to do is crisp the tots in the oven (or air fryer if making it for one person), heat up the chili on the stove, and pour the chili over the baked tots. Then, if you want to jazz things up more, you can smother with cheese or other add-on ingredients of your choice. Want to make it even easier? Put the chili in an oven-safe container and heat it alongside the tots while you grab a quick shower or simply relax.