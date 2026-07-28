Even Vegetable Haters Will Love Their Greens With This 2-Ingredient Condiment
Among the 10 simple condiment combinations that taste delicious on burgers, Dijonnaise (mayonnaise and Dijon mustard mixed together) also pairs well with both fresh and cooked vegetables. Since mayonnaise is high in fat and has a rich, creamy mouthfeel, it softens certain vegetables' bitter flavors. On the other hand, Dijon mustard is made from brown mustard seeds and white wine, and has a bright, tangy taste. This flavorful condiment adds just enough acidity to round out mayo's neutral flavor and make all your veggies taste exceptional.
However, there is more than one ratio you need to make perfect Dijonnaise. While most recipes call for an even amount of both condiments, certain vegetables (and your taste preferences) may benefit from a more specialized combination. For example, mildly flavored vegetables, such as green beans and roasted zucchini, may taste more flavorful with a higher mustard-to-mayo ratio. On the other hand, vegetables with more inherent flavor, such as Brussels sprouts, red onions, and asparagus, may pair better with a more mayo-heavy Dijonnaise. Either way, there are plenty of creative ways to prepare and serve Dijonnaise with all your favorite vegetables.
How to upgrade vegetables with this simple condiment
When snacking on fresh vegetables, such as cucumbers, carrots, or broccoli, you can serve creamy Dijonnaise as a veritable dipping sauce since mayonnaise and Dijon mustard already have an ideal consistency for dipping. You can add some salt, pepper, and garlic powder for a more impactful flavor. If you want a lighter, more refreshing dipping sauce, you can also swap out the mayo for Greek yogurt. You can transform honey mustard into a creamy dip with Greek yogurt, so there's no reason you can't follow the same protocol with Dijonnaise.
If you're up for using more than two ingredients, you can also thin out Dijonnaise to make a worthwhile salad dressing by whisking in some lemon juice and olive oil. For some additional flair, you can also add some fresh minced herbs, such as Italian parsley, thyme, or rosemary. This Dijonnaise-inspired dressing pairs well with all sorts of fresh greens and raw veggies, including radishes, snap peas, and bell peppers.
Conversely, when it comes to pairing Dijonnaise with cooked or roasted veggies, add a dollop of this classic, two-ingredient condiment directly to your veggies while they're still warm, just before serving. For an extra punch of mustard flavor, you can also roast your veggies in a small amount of Dijon mustard and olive oil before enjoying them with a side of creamy Dijonnaise.