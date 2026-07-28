Even Vegetable Haters Will Love Their Greens With This 2-Ingredient Condiment

When snacking on fresh vegetables, such as cucumbers, carrots, or broccoli, you can serve creamy Dijonnaise as a veritable dipping sauce since mayonnaise and Dijon mustard already have an ideal consistency for dipping. You can add some salt, pepper, and garlic powder for a more impactful flavor. If you want a lighter, more refreshing dipping sauce, you can also swap out the mayo for Greek yogurt. You can transform honey mustard into a creamy dip with Greek yogurt, so there's no reason you can't follow the same protocol with Dijonnaise.

If you're up for using more than two ingredients, you can also thin out Dijonnaise to make a worthwhile salad dressing by whisking in some lemon juice and olive oil. For some additional flair, you can also add some fresh minced herbs, such as Italian parsley, thyme, or rosemary. This Dijonnaise-inspired dressing pairs well with all sorts of fresh greens and raw veggies, including radishes, snap peas, and bell peppers.

Conversely, when it comes to pairing Dijonnaise with cooked or roasted veggies, add a dollop of this classic, two-ingredient condiment directly to your veggies while they're still warm, just before serving. For an extra punch of mustard flavor, you can also roast your veggies in a small amount of Dijon mustard and olive oil before enjoying them with a side of creamy Dijonnaise.