How Often Should You Really Be Cleaning Your Toaster?

Though some believe that conventional toasters are becoming a thing of the past, many of us still use them daily, not only for toast but also to defrost frozen waffles, warm up a morning bagel, or embrace toaster hacks like turning soft tortillas into hard taco shells. Of course, all of those activities generate crumbs and deposit residue on your toaster's exterior, especially if you're heating up things like toaster pastries or garlic bread that contain a lot of sugar and oil.

If you don't want these crumbs and grime to become a fire hazard or attract pests, it's important to clean it weekly, especially if you use it daily. The proper method for cleaning your toaster involves not only emptying and wiping down the crumb tray, but also removing crumbs stuck inside the slots. A silicone pastry brush is good for this, but you can also try a hairdryer set on a low, cool setting to dislodge everything.

Just like any other part of your home, toasters also need regular deep cleaning — about once a month is plenty. This involves removing all the crumbs and washing the crumb tray with hot, soapy water, and giving the outside of the toaster a gentle wash with mild soap, as well. This not only makes your toaster look shiny and new, but also helps prevent microbial growth. Additionally, just like any other kitchen appliance, some TLC keeps it in good working order for longer.