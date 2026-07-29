How Often Should You Really Be Cleaning Your Toaster?
Though some believe that conventional toasters are becoming a thing of the past, many of us still use them daily, not only for toast but also to defrost frozen waffles, warm up a morning bagel, or embrace toaster hacks like turning soft tortillas into hard taco shells. Of course, all of those activities generate crumbs and deposit residue on your toaster's exterior, especially if you're heating up things like toaster pastries or garlic bread that contain a lot of sugar and oil.
If you don't want these crumbs and grime to become a fire hazard or attract pests, it's important to clean it weekly, especially if you use it daily. The proper method for cleaning your toaster involves not only emptying and wiping down the crumb tray, but also removing crumbs stuck inside the slots. A silicone pastry brush is good for this, but you can also try a hairdryer set on a low, cool setting to dislodge everything.
Just like any other part of your home, toasters also need regular deep cleaning — about once a month is plenty. This involves removing all the crumbs and washing the crumb tray with hot, soapy water, and giving the outside of the toaster a gentle wash with mild soap, as well. This not only makes your toaster look shiny and new, but also helps prevent microbial growth. Additionally, just like any other kitchen appliance, some TLC keeps it in good working order for longer.
Safety guidelines for cleaning your toaster (and when to replace it)
Whether you're giving your toaster its weekly de-crumbing or a monthly deep clean, the first thing you should do is unplug it. If you've used it recently, you should also wait for the interior and exterior to cool completely. The inside of the toaster's slots becomes very hot during use, which could result in a serious burn if you're not careful. Additionally, while the risk of electrocution is low, sticking your fingers or cleaning implements inside the slots could damage the heating element and increase the risk of your toaster causing a fire.
You should also avoid getting soap and water inside the slots, as this could short out the electrical wiring and cause irreparable damage. It may also cause the toaster to malfunction or spark the next time you try to use it. To prevent moisture from getting inside the toaster, make sure your crumb tray is completely dry before replacing it, and clean it with a sponge that's just damp, not sopping.
Of course, there are toasters that are so dirty or old that no amount of cleaning can save them. If your toast regularly shows a patchwork of blonde and burned areas, emits smoke, has exposed wiring on the cord, or damaged plug prongs, it needs to be replaced. Luckily, there's a toaster out there for every budget, and regular weekly cleaning can help your new toaster last for years.