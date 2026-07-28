Stop Steaming Broccoli — Cook It This Way For Better Flavor And Texture
Steamed broccoli is a dinnertime staple. It's pretty easy to prepare, affordable, and familiar enough that most people still like it well enough, even when it suffers the bland, limp outcome steaming often brings about. But a pile of soft steamed broccoli is pretty low on the list of sides that'll have folks clamoring for more. Fortunately, one cooking adjustment can help your broccoli retain its convenience but with a nice bit of char and a firmer, more substantial texture. A turn in the air fryer gets broccoli so wonderfully crisp you'll start seeing some requests for seconds.
Properly steamed broccoli the way they make it at Texas Roadhouse can be the perfect texture, but it won't develop flavor. Your air fryer can both cook and add flavor while sparing you from the oven, typically in less time than roasting and without having to dirty a sheet pan. You can also oil and season the broccoli before air frying to let the herbs and spices fully coat every surface of the broccoli — versus the usual post-steam application that can see your flavorings collect as dust atop those verdant crowns. Those already familiar with the countertop appliance can probably make most foods on autopilot, but when it comes to broccoli, there are a few little steps everyone should take to ensure optimal results every time.
Making perfect air fryer broccoli at home
Great broccoli begins before you've even switched on the air fryer. Chopping your broccoli into uniform, 2-inch bits makes it easier to handle and more likely to cook evenly. You'll want to give it a thorough run under the tap to wash, being careful to get it as dry as possible to promote crisping. Errant drops of water will bring about the very steam you're trying to avoid. A salad spinner is the rare single-purpose kitchen tool that's actually worth the space for this very reason. But you may still want to arrange the pieces on a few layers of paper towels if you see H2O collected between the branches after you spin them.
Once your broccoli is moisture-free, you can toss it with whatever flavors you wish to feature. Something like soy sauce, red pepper flakes, garlic powder and ginger mixed in with your preferred oil combines to create a lot of flavor with elements you probably already have lying around. As always, be sure not to crowd the fryer basket, and give it all a good shake halfway through the cook time. Your broccoli should finish after about 10 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.