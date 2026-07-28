Stop Steaming Broccoli — Cook It This Way For Better Flavor And Texture

Steamed broccoli is a dinnertime staple. It's pretty easy to prepare, affordable, and familiar enough that most people still like it well enough, even when it suffers the bland, limp outcome steaming often brings about. But a pile of soft steamed broccoli is pretty low on the list of sides that'll have folks clamoring for more. Fortunately, one cooking adjustment can help your broccoli retain its convenience but with a nice bit of char and a firmer, more substantial texture. A turn in the air fryer gets broccoli so wonderfully crisp you'll start seeing some requests for seconds.

Properly steamed broccoli the way they make it at Texas Roadhouse can be the perfect texture, but it won't develop flavor. Your air fryer can both cook and add flavor while sparing you from the oven, typically in less time than roasting and without having to dirty a sheet pan. You can also oil and season the broccoli before air frying to let the herbs and spices fully coat every surface of the broccoli — versus the usual post-steam application that can see your flavorings collect as dust atop those verdant crowns. Those already familiar with the countertop appliance can probably make most foods on autopilot, but when it comes to broccoli, there are a few little steps everyone should take to ensure optimal results every time.