Turn Boring Broccoli Into A Flavor Bomb — Make It Like Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse has made quite a name for itself over the last decade or so. In 2025, the steakhouse chain passed Olive Garden as the most profitable casual dining chain in the U.S. And many reviews praise the quality and affordability of its famous steaks — which some say are comparable to high-end steakhouses. But like any other steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse knows the side dishes are important too.
Of course, the chain has the usuals — baked potato, mashed potatoes and gravy, french fries, and mac and cheese — but, in terms of taste and healthiness, Texas Roadhouse's steamed broccoli is a great option. Steamed broccoli seems simple enough, but the seasoning is where all the flavor comes in. The steakhouse calls it a "lemon pepper sauce," and, according to former Texas Roadhouse workers on Reddit, the seasoning is made with a mix of butter, lemon juice, garlic, dried herbs, and pepper. The steamed broccoli comes in at just 210 calories and costs $3.49.
Steamed broccoli is a basic enough dish on its own, but there are plenty of online copycat recipes to help you recreate this Texas Roadhouse favorite. The overall consensus is to start by chopping up the florets into small pieces, including the stems, then steaming the broccoli over a pot of boiling water. Microwave bags of broccoli you can get at the grocery store will work as well. Meanwhile, mix melted butter with lemon juice, garlic, dried herbs, and pepper. Once cooked, toss the hot broccoli in a bowl with the sauce and serve. Alternatively, you can toss the cooked broccoli florets into a hot pan with the sauce to crisp them up a little more, if preferred.
Pack this simple dish with even more flavor
Steamed broccoli is such a fantastic dish that pairs well with so many other proteins. Serve it alongside grilled salmon or shrimp for a low calorie option, or make it a tasty side on the plate with a rich and hearty steak — which is exactly what Texas Roadhouse offers with all of its steak options.
You can also add a variety of different seasonings to put your own spin on Texas Roadhouse's version. With the butter sauce as a base, top the broccoli with grated Parmesan. Add a tablespoon of miso butter for an umami-packed Asian flair. A touch of sriracha would add a spicy kick, or you could add a few croutons and Caesar dressing to recreate a Caesar salad with steamed broccoli. Toast some pine nuts or sliced almonds and throw them in the mix for a little nuttiness and texture.
On its own, steamed broccoli isn't anything to write home about; it's pretty bland and forgettable — though it offers plenty of nutritional value. But Texas Roadhouse at least goes a touch beyond the basics and adds some flavor with its compound butter seasoning that features lemon and pepper. Even better, if you're not up for a night out, this is an incredibly easy side dish to make at home.