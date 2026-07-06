Turn Boring Broccoli Into A Flavor Bomb — Make It Like Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has made quite a name for itself over the last decade or so. In 2025, the steakhouse chain passed Olive Garden as the most profitable casual dining chain in the U.S. And many reviews praise the quality and affordability of its famous steaks — which some say are comparable to high-end steakhouses. But like any other steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse knows the side dishes are important too.

Of course, the chain has the usuals — baked potato, mashed potatoes and gravy, french fries, and mac and cheese — but, in terms of taste and healthiness, Texas Roadhouse's steamed broccoli is a great option. Steamed broccoli seems simple enough, but the seasoning is where all the flavor comes in. The steakhouse calls it a "lemon pepper sauce," and, according to former Texas Roadhouse workers on Reddit, the seasoning is made with a mix of butter, lemon juice, garlic, dried herbs, and pepper. The steamed broccoli comes in at just 210 calories and costs $3.49.

Steamed broccoli is a basic enough dish on its own, but there are plenty of online copycat recipes to help you recreate this Texas Roadhouse favorite. The overall consensus is to start by chopping up the florets into small pieces, including the stems, then steaming the broccoli over a pot of boiling water. Microwave bags of broccoli you can get at the grocery store will work as well. Meanwhile, mix melted butter with lemon juice, garlic, dried herbs, and pepper. Once cooked, toss the hot broccoli in a bowl with the sauce and serve. Alternatively, you can toss the cooked broccoli florets into a hot pan with the sauce to crisp them up a little more, if preferred.