The Unique 1990s Lucky Charms Promotion That Sent Kids Real Trees

While we may not want our own children eating as much cereal as we did when we were their age, many of the sugary puffs or flakes we grew up with in the '90s are still around today. Cereal in the 1990s was difficult to resist thanks to the friendly mascots that pushed each one and the irresistible promotions, whether it was a free toy in the box or a mail-in prize that appeared in your mailbox later. One such promotion was a free tree sent to your home with the purchase of Lucky Charms cereal — yes, a real tree. In 1991, highlighting the effects of deforestation, a highly emotional ad depicts Lucky (the leprechaun mascot of the General Mills cereal) running away into the forest to hide his box of Lucky Charms from a group of kids. When he gets there, he finds all the trees have been cut down and animals are looking for shelter.

Lucky explains to the shocked kids how taking a tree without planting a new one leaves a lasting negative effect on the planet. He vows to help the kids correct the problem by sending them a small tree to plant. The mail-in campaign required two cut-out barcodes, or UPCs, as proof of purchase along with a small order form that was cut out from the Lucky Charms box. Weeks later, children received a Colorado blue spruce seedling, typically defined as a tree less than 3 feet tall, that they could plant in their yard. The promotion was a success, with unofficial sources purporting that the campaign led to the planting of over 6 million trees.