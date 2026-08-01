Peach Cobbler Gets Better Flavor When You Give It A Hint Of Spice

Making candied ginger at home takes a bit of time, but if you get the huge boxes at Costco and double or triple the recipe, you will be rewarded with a healthy hoard of the gummy-like candy. Or you can buy Anna And Sarah candied ginger on Amazon. Once the candied ginger is acquired, you are armed to make your peach cobbler shine.

For the ultimate homemade peach cobbler, you can grill the peaches for a smoky flavor that sets off the spicy candied ginger notes. Or go the lazy peach cobbler route and make a super-quick version with canned peaches and refrigerated cinnamon rolls.

Even better, candied ginger pairs well with a variety of spices that feature in different cobbler recipes. It adds an extra warming note in flavor combos that feature cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom. Just use a bit of restraint so the overall result isn't too intense. Or, use the candied ginger trick to round out a cobbler with vanilla or almond notes. Either way, candied ginger is set make your cobbler shine.