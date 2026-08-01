Peach Cobbler Gets Better Flavor When You Give It A Hint Of Spice
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There are few desserts more inviting than luscious fresh peaches, warmed and topped with a buttery crust. But instead of a one-note filling of admittedly delicious fruit, you can turn your cobbler into a veritable hug with the addition of candied ginger. This simple one-ingredient upgrade instantly adds sweet heat to this summer favorite and makes that scoop of vanilla ice cream even more delicious as it cools that touch of sweet sass.
Peach cobbler is one of many desserts that taste better with a touch of heat. Candied ginger brings both sweetness and spice to this fruit-forward treat. Its depth of flavor makes the dessert feel more complex and special. And all you have to do is toss a ¼ of a cup of finely chopped pieces into the cobbler.
This spicy ingredient works for any peach cobbler at any level of effort
Making candied ginger at home takes a bit of time, but if you get the huge boxes at Costco and double or triple the recipe, you will be rewarded with a healthy hoard of the gummy-like candy. Or you can buy Anna And Sarah candied ginger on Amazon. Once the candied ginger is acquired, you are armed to make your peach cobbler shine.
For the ultimate homemade peach cobbler, you can grill the peaches for a smoky flavor that sets off the spicy candied ginger notes. Or go the lazy peach cobbler route and make a super-quick version with canned peaches and refrigerated cinnamon rolls.
Even better, candied ginger pairs well with a variety of spices that feature in different cobbler recipes. It adds an extra warming note in flavor combos that feature cinnamon, nutmeg, or cardamom. Just use a bit of restraint so the overall result isn't too intense. Or, use the candied ginger trick to round out a cobbler with vanilla or almond notes. Either way, candied ginger is set make your cobbler shine.