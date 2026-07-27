Called 'Dinosaur Egg,' The Rarest Salt On Earth Gives Dishes A Smoky Finish

Refined and pure, dinosaur egg salt has a mild, smoky, and even fruity flavor. Its lengthy handmade and time-intensive production process make it a prized commodity and ideal for finishing a dish. And, like other salts, it can enhance flavors in all foods from savory to sweet.

Though locally it might lend a smoky touch to foods like kinilaw, a Filipino-style ceviche, or the savory tamarind broth of sinigang soup, it could add a depth of flavor to just about any dish you sprinkle it on. While experts recommend keeping some lesser known salts on hand like blackthorn or colored salts to finish dishes, Asin Tibuok is only produced by a few salt-making families, as it has been for centuries, and isn't commercially available to that extent.

For salt aficionados and culinary treasure seekers, its unique shape and flavor would certainly be a conversation starter. Just talking about its legacy as a tradition in need of safekeeping furthers UNESCO's goal of protecting this gem of Filipino cultural heritage. While you can buy dinosaur salt through an online specialty retailer, it is spendy since it is one of the rarest salts in the world, so you might just have to imagine its unique smoky and salty tang.