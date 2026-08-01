Cook Beans With This Powerhouse Ingredient For Easier Digestion

Beans are nutritious enough that we should all be eating more of them. But there is often one little drawback: their high fiber content can leave you feeling a little bloated. If that puts you off adding more beans to your meals, there's an ingredient you should cook alongside them: kombu. Kombu is a seaweed that has been cooked with dried beans in Japan and Korea for generations — and yes, it's usually added for flavor, but many people also swear by its ability to make beans a bit gentler on the stomach.

As kombu simmers with beans, it releases glutamates (the amino acids responsible for creating umami), which gives the cooking liquid a deeper, savory flavor. But kombu also contains enzymes that help break down some of the complex sugars in beans, known as oligosaccharides. Your small intestine struggles to digest these sugars so they can ferment in your colon, causing discomfort. So, people reason that if you cook your beans with kombu, not only will it add flavor, it may also help your body digest beans more easily.