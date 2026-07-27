Does It Matter If You Bake Salmon With The Skin Up Or Down?

Life is full of important questions, like whether or not salmon should be baked with the skin up or down. Some people don't even like the skin and peel it off no matter how it's cooked. There might be a lot of debate over the issue, but whether you love the skin or hate it, there are a few good reasons to always keep the skin and bake your salmon skin side down.

When you bake fish in the oven, it tends to stick to the pan, and part of the fish often gets left behind. The best way to avoid losing part of the salmon to the baking sheet is by baking it with the skin on, skin side down. This method is perfect for people who don't care for the skin — you don't even have to bother removing it first. Let the baking process take care of that for you. If you haven't scored or oiled the skin, it will stick to the pan while the salmon cooks. When your fish is done, remove the filet using a spatula, separating it from the skin that is stuck to the pan.

However, the skin, which is sometimes referred to as the bacon of the sea, is not just tasty but full of nutrients. And, as an added bonus, when you cook salmon with the skin on, it helps keep the fish's natural moisture inside the meat, so the fish comes out juicy and tender rather than dry and tough. If you like the skin on your salmon, you might be surprised to learn that you can still achieve some level of crispiness in the oven, as long as you cook the fish right.